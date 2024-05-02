R2-D2 Popcorn Bucket Revealed By AMC Theatres

A new popcorn receptacle droid will soon be available at AMC Theatres.

What’s Happening:

  • R2-D2 has become the newest popcorn bucket at AMC Theatres.
  • The new bucket is available alongside the rerelease of The Phantom Menace in theaters.
  • Along with the bucket, the purchase includes a large drink and a large popcorn.
  • R2-D2, with the food, runs for $49.99, while supplies last.

