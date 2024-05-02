R2-D2 Popcorn Bucket Revealed By AMC Theatres

A new popcorn receptacle droid will soon be available at AMC Theatres.

What’s Happening:

R2-D2 has become the newest popcorn bucket at AMC Theatres.

The new bucket is available alongside the rerelease of The Phantom Menace in theaters.

in theaters. Along with the bucket, the purchase includes a large drink and a large popcorn.

R2-D2, with the food, runs for $49.99, while supplies last.

