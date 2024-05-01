Countdown to Star Wars Day! Disney Store Unveils Surprise Star Wars Products Leading up to May the 4th

May has officially arrived and that means Star Wars Day is marching this way! In celebration of the fan-created holiday taking place on May the 4th, Disney Store is unveiling a line up of surprise Star Wars items, leading up to the big day and the first arrival is Kanan Jarrus’ lightsaber hilt.

We love a good mystery merchandise reveal especially if it’s themed to Star Wars! Over at Disney Store, they are counting down to May the 4th with three days of mystery unveilings celebrating various factions of the Star Wars universe.

The May the 4th page showcases only a logo, so it’s anyone’s guess what the item(s) might be! Among the images are: Rebels Phoenix – May 1st First Order – May 2nd Sith Eternal/Final Order – May 3rd

New Star Wars items are arriving daily at Disney Store Kanan Jarrus lightsaber hilt

Check back tomorrow for the next exciting reveal!

Kanan Jarrus

“Voted #1 Fan Choice Lightsaber hilt by readers of the official Disney Parks Blog, this detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Wren Phoenix symbol on the front.”

Kanan Jarrus LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars – $159.99

Includes hilt, belt clip, and case

Wren Phoenix symbol on front of case

''Padawan Caleb Dume Kanan Jarrus'' inscribed on case in Aurebesh

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade green and blue, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: approx. 15'' x 3 1/2'' Diameter

Belt clip: 3 3/4'' x 2 1/6'' x 1 1/10''

Package: approx. 16 3/4'' x 7 1/2 x 4''

