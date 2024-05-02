New “The Simpsons” Star Wars-Inspired Short “May the 12th Be With You” to Debut Ahead of Mother’s Day On Disney+

After a couple Star Wars-inspired animated shorts starring The Simpsons family (and more specifically baby Maggie) on Disney+ over the past few years, “The Force Awakens from Its Nap” and “Rogue Not Quite One”, a new short entitled “The Simpsons: May the 12th Be With You” is set to arrive two days ahead of Mother’s Day (and two days ahead of the date in its title) this year.

What’s happening:

A new animated short entitled “The Simpsons: May the 12th Be With You” has been announced to debut on Friday, May 10th (two days ahead of Mother’s Day).

The key art released today in promotion of the short features Marge Simpson meeting Chewbacca the Wookiee from the Star Wars franchise.

The Simpsons has been referencing Star Wars all the way back to the beginning of the 35-year-old animated series, and you can hear a list of our favorite allusions to A Galaxy Far, Far Away in “The Simpsons and Star Wars”

What they’re saying:

“Today, Disney+ announced ‘May the 12th Be With You,’ a new promotional short from ‘The Simpsons,’ will launch May 10th, exclusively on Disney+. In the upcoming short, it’s Mother’s Day and Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains and a surprising old friend.” “‘May the 12th Be With You’ is the latest in a collection of shorts from ‘The Simpsons’ created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts ‘Maggie Simpson in ‘Rogue Not Quite One’’ (2024 Webby Winner), ‘The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad,’’ ‘Welcome to the Club,’ ‘When Billie Met Lisa’ (Emmy nominated), ‘Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’ (Emmy nominated), ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ and ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’ are currently available on Disney+.