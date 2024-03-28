90 New Buses Ready to Roll Out Across the Walt Disney World Fleet

90 new buses have been added to the Walt Disney World transportation fleet, featuring some newly designed character wraps.

  • Walt Disney World has revealed that 90 new buses have been added to the growing bus fleet across the Resort.
  • Rolling out in 2024, guests can travel in style as many of the new buses feature brand-new wraps with characters from fan-favorite films like Zootopia and Ratatouille.
  • Some of these buses are already being driven by cast members, with more planned to debut throughout the year.

  • Over the next few months, you’ll also see new wraps featuring 101 Dalmatians, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Orange Bird, Figment and more!
  • The photo below reveals that these buses will feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.

  • They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.

