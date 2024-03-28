90 New Buses Ready to Roll Out Across the Walt Disney World Fleet

90 new buses have been added to the Walt Disney World transportation fleet, featuring some newly designed character wraps.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed that 90 new buses have been added to the growing bus fleet across the Resort.
- Rolling out in 2024, guests can travel in style as many of the new buses feature brand-new wraps with characters from fan-favorite films like Zootopia and Ratatouille.
- Some of these buses are already being driven by cast members, with more planned to debut throughout the year.
- Over the next few months, you’ll also see new wraps featuring 101 Dalmatians, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Orange Bird, Figment and more!
- The photo below reveals that these buses will feature the updated interior that includes WiFi access as well as charging ports.
- They are also outfitted with updated accessibility features for guests using mobility devices, making the boarding process even smoother.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A dedicated Crocs boutique is now located within the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs.
- We got the chance to try some of the newest menu items at Flying Fish located on Disney’s BoardWalk.
- Italian food lovers can look forward to some new menu items very soon at Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- A new photo op at Disney Springs celebrates the arrival of Hulu on Disney+, also giving guests the chance to earn a free pin set.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com