Dedicated Crocs Boutique Joins the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

Another change has taken place within the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, with the Disney Tails boutique being replaced by a section dedicated entirely to Crocs.

Crocs wearers can find a variety of Disney-themed shoes from this blue Mickey Mouse pair, to a pair featuring Stitch, and even some Crocs slides.

