Dedicated Crocs Boutique Joins the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

Another change has taken place within the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, with the Disney Tails boutique being replaced by a section dedicated entirely to Crocs.
Crocs wearers can find a variety of Disney-themed shoes from this blue Mickey Mouse pair, to a pair featuring Stitch, and even some Crocs slides.
Shop ‘til you drop at this Disney Springs retail emporium featuring beloved Disney brands! Browse an eclectic array of merchandise—including apparel, accessories, personalized tech gear and gadgetry, pet items, home décor and more.
More Walt Disney World News:
- We got the chance to try some of the newest menu items at Flying Fish located on Disney’s BoardWalk.
- Italian food lovers can look forward to some new menu items very soon at Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- A new photo op at Disney Springs celebrates the arrival of Hulu on Disney+, also giving guests the chance to earn a free pin set.
- Commissioners in Orange County have agreed to move forward with Walt Disney World's affordable housing plan.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com