New Menu Items Coming Soon Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Italian food lovers can look forward to some new menu items very soon at Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Buon Appetito!
What’s Happening:
- The vivacious Mama Melrose serves up home-style Italian fare with flavors as bold as she is.
- Checked curtains, overhead string lights, hanging foodstuffs, and walls crowded with Mama’s eclectic mementos transform this former backlot warehouse into a cozy and inviting dining space. The same scrumptious menu is served for lunch and dinner.
- Starting next Monday, April 1st, Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano will be serving up some delicious new dishes and even more tasty bites.
- The official Disney Eats Instagram shared a look at the new menu items:
- Rigatoni Bolognese: Ground beef, Italian sausage, and parmesan (above)
- Braised Pork Osso Buco: Creamy polenta, roasted cipollini onions, sweet peppers, and lemon gremolata
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks with marinara sauce and lemon aïoli
- Goat Cheese Mousse Tart topped with honeycomb and an edible flower served with blackberries and a cassis compote
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp: Pasta, cheese sauce, and fresh parsley
- Mushroom, Artichoke, Cheese Dip: Goat cheese, tomatoes, and toasted crostini
More Walt Disney World News:
