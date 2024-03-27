New Menu Items Coming Soon Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Italian food lovers can look forward to some new menu items very soon at Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Buon Appetito!

What’s Happening:

  • The vivacious Mama Melrose serves up home-style Italian fare with flavors as bold as she is.
  • Checked curtains, overhead string lights, hanging foodstuffs, and walls crowded with Mama’s eclectic mementos transform this former backlot warehouse into a cozy and inviting dining space. The same scrumptious menu is served for lunch and dinner.
  • Starting next Monday, April 1st, Mama Melrose's Ristorante Italiano will be serving up some delicious new dishes and even more tasty bites.
  • The official Disney Eats Instagram shared a look at the new menu items:
    • Rigatoni Bolognese: Ground beef, Italian sausage, and parmesan (above)
    • Braised Pork Osso Buco: Creamy polenta, roasted cipollini onions, sweet peppers, and lemon gremolata

  • Fried Mozzarella Sticks with marinara sauce and lemon aïoli

  • Goat Cheese Mousse Tart topped with honeycomb and an edible flower served with blackberries and a cassis compote

  • Fettuccine Alfredo with Shrimp: Pasta, cheese sauce, and fresh parsley

  • Mushroom, Artichoke, Cheese Dip: Goat cheese, tomatoes, and toasted crostini

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning