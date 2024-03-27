Orange County Commissioners Agree to Move Forward with Disney Affordable Housing Project

Commissioners in Orange County have agreed to move the plan forward for affordable housing to be built by Walt Disney World, according to Click Orlando News.

What’s Happening:

On Tuesday, commissioners in Orange County agreed to move the affordable housing project forward by Walt Disney World.

The public gave their input on the project, which was a divided community of supporters who wanted more affordable housing and those against it who worried about the continuing growing conditions of the Horizon West area, which is where this would be built.

They voted 4-2 for the plan to move forward to the state for review.

Disney's plan is to build 1,400 units of “attainable housing” off of Hartzog Road near Flamingo Crossings.

They said that 1,000 of the units across 80 acres of land will meet the county's definition of affordable housing.

A Walt Disney World Resort spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday: “We are responding to Orange County leadership’s call to bring more positive change to our community and have a plan that will make a meaningful impact. We are pleased with tonight’s vote and look forward to continuing our efforts to bring affordable housing to Central Florida.”

Those who are against the new project say that it will make traffic worse on already crowded streets.

A resident stated, “Horizon West traffic is a nightmare; yesterday people were stuck on Avalon Road for hours, and Disney wants to add 1,400 apartments to this mess.”

Despite the complaints and a 4-3 vote earlier this month, the Board of Zoning Adjustment agreed to recommend the project.

This could take several months, but the Florida Department of Commerce and other agencies in Tallahassee will review the plan.

At a later date, the Orange County Commission will need a final vote of approval.