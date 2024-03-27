Photos: Hulu on Disney+ Photo Op and Free Pin Set Comes to Disney Springs

Coinciding with the official integration of Hulu content on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers, a new display has been set up at Disney Springs to celebrate some popular programming from Hulu that can now be found on Disney+.
The three popular Hulu shows featured, that are now included on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers, are The Golden Girls, Abbott Elementary and Futurama. Visitors to Disney Springs can pose with this three sided display located near AMC Theatres and Planet Hollywood.
You even have the chance to win a $100 Disney+ gift card by completing a survey!
Upon completion of that survey, you’ll also receive “The Perfect Pair” pin set, featuring two Mickey ear-shaped pins with the Hulu and Disney+ logos.
For more information on the integration of Hulu content into Disney+, click here.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Commissioners in Orange County have agreed to move forward with Walt Disney World's affordable housing plan.
- Six adorable new critters will form a band in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, with Disney sharing their names, stories and even accompanying plushies.
- Walt Disney World has launched their own Instagram page dedicated to news and updates for Annual Passholders.
