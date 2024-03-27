Photos: Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk Offers Up Delicious New Menu Items

Disney’s BoardWalk has a lot to offer in the way of food and drinks but one of the best restaurants available is Flying Fish. The restaurant is revamping their menu, with some new and altered menu items, and we were lucky enough to be invited out to try some of them.

Located just outside Disney’s Boardwalk Resort, Flying Fish offers a sophisticated interpretation of nostalgic seaside meals in a beautiful setting.

We got the opportunity to sample a menu of some of Chef de Cuisine Matthew Eiler’s favorite offerings, including a trio of appetizers, some incredible entrees and a trio of delicious desserts.

The appetizers included Hawaiian Hamachi, Oak grilled Romaine and what was probably the most popular dish of the night, Slow-roasted Pork Belly. A little tip, the Pork Belly is going to see a bit of a change very soon, with a bourbon glaze and peaches being added to the recipe.

The entrees included Chilean Sea Bass, Organic Chicken ‘Peas and Carrots’ and a Char-crusted New York Strip. All three options were fantastic but the Chilean Sea Bass seemed to be the winner, with several guests saying they don’t normally eat seafood but they would order this again.

And of course, no meal is complete without dessert. Our dessert trio included the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Chocolate Hazelnut Bar and Key Lime Cake. All three of these desserts are a must-try but the winner was the Vanilla Bean Cheesecake.

All of these amazing dishes and this incredible restaurant come from the hard work and talent of Eiler and his team, Pastry Chef Alex Vacher and Proprietor/Sommelier Michael Scheifler.

You can make reservations of Flying Fish in the My Disney Experience app or online here.