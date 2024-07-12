Photos: Peter Pan’s Flight Closed For 6-Week Refurbishment

Peter Pan’s Flight at the Magic Kingdom is now closed for refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • Walls have officially gone up for Peter Pan’s Flight lengthy refurbishment.
  • The Walt Disney World attraction is set to be closed for the next six weeks.

  • While nothing has been officially announced as far as what’s being done on the attraction, permits have been filed by Walt Disney Imagineering and it's possible the insensitive Native American depictions could be replaced.

