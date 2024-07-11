Disney Experiences Releases Poster For Their D23 Showcase Titled “Horizons”

Disney Experiences has released the poster for its big presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Experiences has revealed key art for their D23 Showcase.
- As with every expo (of which this is technically not), the Disney Parks showcase at D23 tends to be one of the largest and most exciting presentations at the fan event.
- Titled Horizons, the artwork showcases Mickey Mouse conducting Disney magic across the globe.
- All resorts’ castles are present along with the Tree of Life, Pixar Pal-A-Round, Earffel Tower, and multiple Disney Cruise Line ships.
- The name Horizons is of course a reference to the classic EPCOT Center attraction of the same name, which lasted from 1983-1999.
- The fan event will also include Imagineering: Behind the Dreams – a one-of-a-kind pavilion that gives unprecedented access to Imagineering’s passionate and talented team of artists, engineers, and craftspeople.
- Through design models, interactive demos, live prototypes, and exclusive presentations, you’ll get a first-hand view of the innovative and immersive storytelling that will fuel the growth of Disney’s parks, resorts, cruise ships, and other experiences for decades to come.
- This year’s D23 event is coming up fast on August 9th–11th, with the showcase taking place on August 10th.
- During the presentation, Disney promises surprise stars and special guests for a live celebration of the music and creativity that power our stories — and news and updates about projects in development around the world.
