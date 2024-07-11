Disney Experiences Releases Poster For Their D23 Showcase Titled “Horizons”

Disney Experiences has released the poster for its big presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Disney Experiences has revealed key art for their D23 Showcase.

As with every expo (of which this is technically not), the Disney Parks showcase at D23 tends to be one of the largest and most exciting presentations at the fan event.

Titled Horizons, the artwork showcases Mickey Mouse conducting Disney magic across the globe.

All resorts’ castles are present along with the Tree of Life, Pixar Pal-A-Round Disney Cruise Line

The name Horizons is of course a reference to the classic EPCOT Center attraction of the same name, which lasted from 1983-1999.

The fan event will also include Imagineering: Behind the Dreams

– a one-of-a-kind pavilion that gives unprecedented access to Imagineering’s passionate and talented team of artists, engineers, and craftspeople. Through design models, interactive demos, live prototypes, and exclusive presentations, you’ll get a first-hand view of the innovative and immersive storytelling that will fuel the growth of Disney’s parks, resorts, cruise ships, and other experiences for decades to come.

This year’s D23 event is coming up fast on August 9th–11th, with the showcase taking place on August 10th.

During the presentation, Disney promises surprise stars and special guests for a live celebration of the music and creativity that power our stories — and news and updates about projects in development around the world.

