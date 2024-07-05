D23 Gold Members Invited To Special Country Bear Musical Jamboree Event

With the upcoming premiere of a brand new show at Walt Disney World’s Country Bear Jamboree, D23 has announced a special event celebrating the arrival of the updated attraction at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

July 13th at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, D23 is hosting a special event exclusively for Gold Members with the Gold Mem-Bear Gathering!

The special event invites guests to put those paws together as the doors to the storied Grizzly Hall are opening up for the wildest and wooliest fans in the world, inviting you to experience an all-new act featuring the Country Bear Musical Jamboree

The whole troupe returns with a fresh act, performing some twangin’ interpretations of Disney songs in various genres of country music, including Americana, bluegrass, pop-country, rockabilly, and more!

D23 Gold Members are getting into Grizzly Hall early for a song-filled celebration set in the good ol’ key of G! In addition to being among the first to listen in on the magical melodies from the guys and gals at Grizzly Hall, D23 Gold Members will also get treated to a special pre-show conversation – discussing the harmony, hilarity, and history that defines the lovable legacy of the Country Bears. We’re paw-sitive this gatherin’ will have you hootin’ and hollerin’ along at your bear-y best!

Gold Members can go to the event for $49 + $7 processing fee, and tickets go on sale on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at the official D23 Website.

This event will have restricted capacity to comply with Park Reservation Guidelines, so please note there will be a virtual queue for tickets once on sale. It is not guaranteed that all D23 Gold Members that join the virtual queue will receive tickets to this event. For best practices, please make sure to be logged into D23.com with the email attached to your D23 Gold Membership before tickets launch, then immediately join the queue when the virtual queue goes live.

D23 Gold Mem-bears who get their claws on these tickets will enjoy: Admission to Magic Kingdom Park at check-in for the event – admission is only valid for entry immediately following check-in for the specified show time. Private preview showing of the All-New Country Bear Musical Jamboree One (1) commemorative print Pre-show discussion with The Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Imagineering

For your viewing pleasure on the evening of Saturday, July 13, 2024, we invite D23 Gold Members to select one of three special shows. Inspired by the dazzling Sunbonnets, these three performances will feature all of the same offerings; just make sure to get tickets for your whole party in the same showtime: “Bunny’s Bears” (Group #1) – 7 p.m. Showtime “Bubbles’ Bears” (Group #2) – 8 p.m. Showtime “Beulah’s Bears” (Group #3) – 9 p.m. Showtime

Event Schedule: Check-in opens at the Transportation & Ticket Center (TTC) an hour and half prior to each respective showtime. There will be a dedicated ticketing booth used to check-in D23 Guests. Please note that late arrivals to Grizzly Hall will not be accommodated, so plan to arrive on time. Group #1: Check-in from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at TTC Group #2: Check-in from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at TTC Group #3: Check-in from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. at TTC

Admission to Magic Kingdom Park at check-in for the event – admission is only valid for entry immediately following check-in for the specified show time.

Guests will receive event gifts after checking in and then may proceed to Magic Kingdom via Monorail or ferry; look for the dedicated turnstile entry to the park, and show the event wristband to enter. Then, please queue at the entrance to Grizzly Hall, located adjacent to Frontierland Trading Post in Frontierland.

You must show your wristband, unique to your showtime in order to enter Grizzly Hall. Once the doors are opened for your showtime, you can find a cozy spot to watch the show inside Grizzly Hall! No hibernatin’ please, as this ain’t your cave!

Please be on time, as late arrivals will not be accommodated.

Your experience begins with a special presentation from the Walt Disney Archives, followed by an incredible knee-slappin’, toe-tappin’ performance from the Country Bear Musical Jamboree! Upon conclusion of the show, y’all will exit Grizzly Hall and sing out the good words of our furry friends in Magic Kingdom and enjoy the rest of your evening at Walt Disney World!

Please note: Parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center is not included in the cost of the event ticket.

All Guests will be required to check-in at the Ticket and Transportation Center for the event; there will NOT be registration inside the Magic Kingdom at the attraction. Please be sure to purchase tickets for your entire party in the same showtime; we will not be able to allow guests with different showtimes to join for any performances that differ from the one they selected tickets for.

All guests who attend this event, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter.

Food and beverages are not permitted inside Grizzly Hall.

No flash or external lighting is permitted for photography or video recording inside of Grizzly Hall.

Important to Note:

All ticket holders for this event agree to comply with the latest health and safety guidelines put forth by the Walt Disney World Resort. Find the latest guidelines at the official website

D23 Gold Members may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

There are an extremely limited number of tickets available. D23 Gold Members will be required to provide their membership number when purchasing tickets. Gold Members who do not bring their membership card and tickets may not be admitted to the event.

Ticketed Gold Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Gold Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event.

All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event.

All D23 events are subject to change without notice. All ticket sales are final. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds regardless of reason (including, without limitation, due to illness, change in travel plans, etc.) and tickets are not transferable.