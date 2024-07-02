Random Selection Process for Select D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presentations and Experiences to Occur Beginning July 15th

Reservations for presentations and experiences at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be available in just under two weeks, and some details on how the process will take place have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set to return to the Anaheim Convention Center and, for the first time, the Honda Center, on August 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024.
- Attendees who purchased admission to the event have begun to receive their badges in the mail, alongside some additional event information.
- Beginning on Monday, July 15th, badge holders will have the opportunity to participate in a random selection process for select presentations and experiences.
- You’ll be able make reservations for yourself and up to seven other guests for select presentations and experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center (only) throughout the weekend.
- Additionally, we know that the show floor will be open from 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. daily, and no overnight queueing will be permitted at the event.
- Of course, the event will be extremely popular, making parking and transportation a challenge. For information on transportation and parking options, click here.
