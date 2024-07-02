Random Selection Process for Select D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presentations and Experiences to Occur Beginning July 15th

Reservations for presentations and experiences at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be available in just under two weeks, and some details on how the process will take place have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set to return to the Anaheim Convention Center and, for the first time, the Honda Center, on August 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024.

Attendees who purchased admission to the event have begun to receive their badges in the mail, alongside some additional event information.

Beginning on Monday, July 15th, badge holders will have the opportunity to participate in a random selection process for select presentations and experiences.

You’ll be able make reservations for yourself and up to seven other guests for select presentations and experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center (only) throughout the weekend.

Additionally, we know that the show floor will be open from 9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. daily, and no overnight queueing will be permitted at the event.

Of course, the event will be extremely popular, making parking and transportation a challenge. For information on transportation and parking options, click here