D23 Shares Transportation and Parking Update for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23 has shared some updated details regarding transportation to and around D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center and, for the first time, the Honda Center.

What’s Happening:

As in years past, the majority of the event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center, where parking will be available for $25 (for standard sized vehicles).

ART (Anaheim Regional Transportation) buses will offer complimentary transfers from Disneyland Resort

Rideshare and taxi drop-off locations will also be available near the Anaheim Convention Center.

For guests attending the evening shows at the Honda Center, there are multiple transportation options available to get you between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center: Option 1: Personal Vehicle – D23 will offer complimentary parking in the Honda Center parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to limited availability for guests attending the evening shows. Parking lots will open two hours prior to each presentation start time and close two hours after each presentation ends. Option 2: D23 Shuttle – D23 will offer complimentary shuttles from the Anaheim Convention Center to/from the Honda Center. Wheelchair accessible shuttles will also be available. All shuttles will operate on a continuous departure schedule, available on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to limited availability. Option 3: Bus – ART buses will offer complimentary transfers from Disneyland Resort hotels and 16 Good Neighbor hotels to/from the Anaheim Convention Center and the ARTIC Center—which is a short walk to the Honda Center—for guests that show their D23 event badge on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Option 4: Rideshare / Taxi – Rideshare and taxi pick-up locations will be available near the Anaheim Convention Center. Guests using rideshare services and taxis to the Honda Center must be dropped off and picked up at the ARTIC station.



A bag storage option will also be available at both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to limited availability: Option 1: Complimentary bag check at the Anaheim Convention Center Option 2: Bag check at the Honda Center for a nominal fee

As a reminder, the Honda Center has a strict “No Bag” policy. The maximum-size bag allowed at the Honda Center is 5" x 9" x 2", regardless of whether it’s a clear bag or not. Medical and diaper bags may be a maximum of 12" x 12" x 12". Backpacks, including mini backpacks (from brands like Loungefly), are not permitted under any circumstances.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2024.