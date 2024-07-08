D23 Announced Massive Sweepstakes With FANtastic Prizes

Disney has launched one of the most expensive sweepstakes in the company's history.

What’s Happening:

D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes is the new sweepstakes exclusively for D23 members.

This company wide sweepstakes covers every facet of the company with 23 amazing prizes for members to win. An exclusive dining experience for twelve people at 21 Royal inside Disneyland A behind the scenes tour and tickets to Good Morning America , Live with Kelly & Mark , and The View in New York City A trip for four to Aulani, including airfare, luau tickets, and a $500 Disney gift card A VIP trip to experience “Disney Night” on Dancing with the Stars The Ultimate Disney on Broadway trip to NYC, including tickets to both Disney on Broadway shows and a tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre Two Hayden Christensen autographed Star Wars Legacy lightsaber hilts and a $1000 Disney Store shopping spree The Ultimate Honeymoon Experience at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom A trip aboard the Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage from Disney Cruise Line An Oogie Boogie Bash trip for four to the Disneyland Resort A Frozen-themed trip to Disneyland Paris to experience the new World of Frozen , including a stay at the Frozen -themed suites at the Disneyland Hotel A trip for two to the 2025 ESPYS A tour of Lightstorm Entertainment for four, including an exclusive 3D screening of Avatar: The Way of Water The opportunity to be drawn into a Marvel An eight-day trip to the Galapagos Islands from National Geographic Expeditions. A portrait drawn by a Pixar artist A set visit during the second season filming of Percy Jackson and the Olympians An Ultimate Simpsons prize pack, including the chance to be animated into an episode of The Simpsons and attend a live table read of the show in Los Angeles A trip for two to the Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan A behind-the-scenes private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, CA A trip for four to the Walt Disney World Resort with concierge room and a VIP tour guide A trip for two to attend the red carpet World Premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King A trip for four to tour the Walt Disney Studios, including the Archives and lunch with a Disney Legend A Disney Parks-inspired ice cream freezer filled with Mickey Bars and Mickey Ice Cream Sandwiches

D23 members can enter to win now through August 11th here

