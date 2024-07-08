D23 Announced Massive Sweepstakes With FANtastic Prizes

Disney has launched one of the most expensive sweepstakes in the company's history.
What’s Happening:
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes is the new sweepstakes exclusively for D23 members.
- This company wide sweepstakes covers every facet of the company with 23 amazing prizes for members to win.
- An exclusive dining experience for twelve people at 21 Royal inside Disneyland
- A behind the scenes tour and tickets to Good Morning America, Live with Kelly & Mark, and The View in New York City
- A trip for four to Aulani, including airfare, luau tickets, and a $500 Disney gift card
- A VIP trip to experience “Disney Night” on Dancing with the Stars
- The Ultimate Disney on Broadway trip to NYC, including tickets to both Disney on Broadway shows and a tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre
- Two Hayden Christensen autographed Star Wars Legacy lightsaber hilts and a $1000 Disney Store shopping spree
- The Ultimate Honeymoon Experience at Walt Disney World resort with a five-night stay for two, a private Magic Kingdom fireworks cruise, and more
- A trip aboard the Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage from Disney Cruise Line
- An Oogie Boogie Bash trip for four to the Disneyland Resort
- A Frozen-themed trip to Disneyland Paris to experience the new World of Frozen, including a stay at the Frozen-themed suites at the Disneyland Hotel
- A trip for two to the 2025 ESPYS
- A tour of Lightstorm Entertainment for four, including an exclusive 3D screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
- The opportunity to be drawn into a Marvel comic, including a collection of Marvel Comics titles.
- An eight-day trip to the Galapagos Islands from National Geographic Expeditions.
- A portrait drawn by a Pixar artist
- A set visit during the second season filming of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- An Ultimate Simpsons prize pack, including the chance to be animated into an episode of The Simpsons and attend a live table read of the show in Los Angeles
- A trip for two to the Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan
- A behind-the-scenes private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, CA
- A trip for four to the Walt Disney World Resort with concierge room and a VIP tour guide
- A trip for two to attend the red carpet World Premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King
- A trip for four to tour the Walt Disney Studios, including the Archives and lunch with a Disney Legend
- A Disney Parks-inspired ice cream freezer filled with Mickey Bars and Mickey Ice Cream Sandwiches
- D23 members can enter to win now through August 11th here.
