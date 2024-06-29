D23 Shares New Episode of “D23 Inside Disney” Highlighting Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disney’s official fan club shared a brand new video showing off Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

What’s Happening:

D23, Disney’s official fan club, shared a new episode of D23 Inside Disney

The informative episode explores the development of the brand new Magic Kingdom attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Hosts of the episode interviewed Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) and Jennifer Lewis (Mama Odi) about their excitement for the continuation of the 2009 Disney animated film Princess and the Frog.

Both Rose and Lewis expressed their joy for their characters and the excitement they felt watching them come alive in the E-Ticket thrill ride. Rose continued by highlighting Tiana’s relatable hard working mindset.

In addition, the actresses praised Disney’s commitment to the authentic representation of New Orleans’ culture, music, and food in the attraction.

Continuing through the episode, D23 checked in with Karen Robinson, the project manager for the attraction.

Robinson discussed the extensive research and attention to detail that went into the creation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Robinson and her team spent time traveling to New Orleans and the Mississippi River Delta area to study the art, music, food, and natural environment to authentically represent the region in the attraction. The team sourced foliage for the log flume adventure.

She continued by highlighting the challenges of bringing 2D animated characters to the 3D world. With audio animatronics featuring articulated faces, these beloved characters appear as if they jumped off the screen.

Checkout the full episode of D23 Inside Disney below:

