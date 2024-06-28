“The Princess and the Frog” Cast and Guests React to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on Opening Day

In celebration of the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom today, Walt Disney World has shared some clips of guests, as well as two members of The Princess and the Frog cast, talking about the new attraction.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened to guests at the Magic Kingdom this morning, and guests were eager to experience the park’s newest attraction.

Cast members were also out in full force, as seen in the photo below, walking the rope drop crowd towards the attraction. Although it should be noted, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is making use of a virtual queue for the immediate future.

In the video below, Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) and Jennifer Lewis (Mama Odie) talk about the attraction, and some Walt Disney World guests also share their thoughts. You’ll also see some fun clips of Noni Rose taking a ride on the attraction!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: