Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Reopening a Month Early From Its Lengthy Refurbishment

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is set to reopen almost a month early from its lengthy refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The popular Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction has been closed for refurbishment since January 8th, 2024.
- Disney’s original plans had the attraction reopening on July 27th, however, an update to the DisneyWorld.com refurbishment calendar revealed the attraction will now reopen this Monday, July 1st.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was also closed for a lengthy refurbishment this past year, from February through May.
- The attraction reopened with improved lighting and refreshed set-pieces, but no changes to the ride experience.
- Disney has stated that this is a routine refurbishment, so no changes are expected at this time. Still, many Disney fans wonder when Disney might finally update the very 1990s attraction.
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Paris was recently transformed into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, but the pre-existing agreement between Universal and Marvel will prevent anything like that from happening at Walt Disney World.
