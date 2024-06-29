Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Reopening a Month Early From Its Lengthy Refurbishment

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is set to reopen almost a month early from its lengthy refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

The popular Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction has been closed for refurbishment since January 8th, 2024.

Disney’s original plans had the attraction reopening on July 27th, however, an update to the DisneyWorld.com

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was also closed for a lengthy refurbishment this past year, from February through May.

The attraction reopened with improved lighting and refreshed set-pieces, but no changes to the ride experience.

Disney has stated that this is a routine refurbishment, so no changes are expected at this time. Still, many Disney fans wonder when Disney might finally update the very 1990s attraction.

