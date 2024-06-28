Beignets and Sweet Potato Fries Bring High Demand to Golden Oak Outpost at the Magic Kingdom

Beignets are back at the Magic Kingdom, in addition to a few other speciality items – now available at Golden Oak Outpost in celebration of the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland is serving up some delicious items in celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Here’s a look at what’s available: Hot Honey Chicken with Sweet Potato Fries: Chicken nuggets tossed in hot sauce-honey served with New Orleans olive relish and Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New) Shrimp Gumbo with Sweet Potato Fries: Shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo topped with Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New) Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and drizzled with honey



Even though these items have been available for a few days now, lots of eager guests were lining up to try them for themselves today.

Guests can also find Tiana’s Famous Beignets at The Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland.

Elsewhere around the Magic Kingdom, guests can find other limited-time treats – such as a Peach Cobbler at Pinocchio

Check out the full line-up of treats available at both the Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs here

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure: