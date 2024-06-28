Beignets and Sweet Potato Fries Bring High Demand to Golden Oak Outpost at the Magic Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Beignets are back at the Magic Kingdom, in addition to a few other speciality items – now available at Golden Oak Outpost in celebration of the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland is serving up some delicious items in celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
  • Here’s a look at what’s available:
    • Hot Honey Chicken with Sweet Potato Fries: Chicken nuggets tossed in hot sauce-honey served with New Orleans olive relish and Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New)
    • Shrimp Gumbo with Sweet Potato Fries: Shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo topped with Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New)
    • Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and drizzled with honey

  • Even though these items have been available for a few days now, lots of eager guests were lining up to try them for themselves today.

  • Guests can also find Tiana’s Famous Beignets at The Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland.
  • Elsewhere around the Magic Kingdom, guests can find other limited-time treats – such as a Peach Cobbler at Pinocchio’s Village Haus and Tiana’s Chantilly Cake at The Plaza Restaurant.
  • Check out the full line-up of treats available at both the Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs here.
  • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning