Beignets and Sweet Potato Fries Bring High Demand to Golden Oak Outpost at the Magic Kingdom

Beignets are back at the Magic Kingdom, in addition to a few other speciality items – now available at Golden Oak Outpost in celebration of the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland is serving up some delicious items in celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- Here’s a look at what’s available:
- Hot Honey Chicken with Sweet Potato Fries: Chicken nuggets tossed in hot sauce-honey served with New Orleans olive relish and Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New)
- Shrimp Gumbo with Sweet Potato Fries: Shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo topped with Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New)
- Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and drizzled with honey
- Even though these items have been available for a few days now, lots of eager guests were lining up to try them for themselves today.
- Guests can also find Tiana’s Famous Beignets at The Friar’s Nook in Fantasyland.
- Elsewhere around the Magic Kingdom, guests can find other limited-time treats – such as a Peach Cobbler at Pinocchio’s Village Haus and Tiana’s Chantilly Cake at The Plaza Restaurant.
- Check out the full line-up of treats available at both the Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs here.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!
More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:
- Disney Shares Official Ride-Through Video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom
- Video: Side-By-Side POV of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Splash Mountain
- Photos / Videos: Take a Tour Through the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Queue, Plus Our Rider Cam Video
- Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Season Merchandise Arrives at the Emporium
- Photos / Video: Enjoy a Sunset Ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom
- Unique New Disney PhotoPass Opportunities to Debut Alongside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Soundtrack Now Available on Streaming
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com