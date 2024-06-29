New EPCOT Photo Backdrop Arrives Near Spaceship Earth

A beautiful new mural has arrived at the entrance of EPCOT, showcasing a more up-to-date landscape of the park’s entrance.

What’s Happening:

Located just to the right of Spaceship Earth

This new backdrop features Spaceship Earth, alongside the EPCOT fountain which returned in 2020, and Monorail Orange.

It replaces a similar mural that featured Spaceship Earth and the Monorail alongside the now extinct Fountain of Nations.

More EPCOT News: