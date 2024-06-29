New EPCOT Photo Backdrop Arrives Near Spaceship Earth

A beautiful new mural has arrived at the entrance of EPCOT, showcasing a more up-to-date landscape of the park’s entrance.

What’s Happening:

  • Located just to the right of Spaceship Earth, this backdrop is occasionally used for character meet & greets, or for just a nice family photo from a Disney PhotoPass photographer.
  • This new backdrop features Spaceship Earth, alongside the EPCOT fountain which returned in 2020, and Monorail Orange.
  • It replaces a similar mural that featured Spaceship Earth and the Monorail alongside the now extinct Fountain of Nations.

