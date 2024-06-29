New EPCOT Photo Backdrop Arrives Near Spaceship Earth

A beautiful new mural has arrived at the entrance of EPCOT, showcasing a more up-to-date landscape of the park’s entrance.
What’s Happening:
- Located just to the right of Spaceship Earth, this backdrop is occasionally used for character meet & greets, or for just a nice family photo from a Disney PhotoPass photographer.
- This new backdrop features Spaceship Earth, alongside the EPCOT fountain which returned in 2020, and Monorail Orange.
- It replaces a similar mural that featured Spaceship Earth and the Monorail alongside the now extinct Fountain of Nations.
More EPCOT News:
- Walt Disney World is making some major changes to its Genie+ service — including changing the product’s name and allowing guests to book some attraction reservations in advance.
- Construction walls and a few Chevrolet cars have popped up outside Test Track as its extensive remodel begins.
- This winter, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays will return to Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com