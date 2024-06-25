Photos: Walls (and Cars) Up At Test Track Amid Reimagining

Test Track at EPCOT is officially closed for its extensive reimagining. With that, walls have adorned the area.

Of course, the Chevrolet sponsorship is ever present, with vehicles from the attraction’s post-show heading to the front of the building to showcase the newest models for the car manufacturer.

The new reimagining is set to be expansive, with the exterior also getting a revamp (based on concept art). Due to this, the walls extend to the edge of the monorail beam closest to the attraction’s exit.

While no concrete timeline details have been announced yet, we’re hopeful to receive an update as to this remarkably quiet refurb at next month’s D23.

