Sleepy Hollow at the Magic Kingdom Replaces Waffle Sandwiches with New Mickey Waffle Options

A controversial menu change has taken place at the popular Sleepy Hollow restaurant in the Magic Kingdom, seeing the removal of two favorite waffle sandwiches.

Notably, the guest favorite Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich and the Chicken Waffle Sandwich have been removed from Sleepy Hollow’s menu.

In its place are new Mickey Waffle options, including a Mickey Waffle with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread and Bananas and a Mickey Waffle with Sweet-and-Spicy Maple Chicken.

Also new to the menu is a Funnel Cake with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread, Bananas, and Whipped Cream.

Guests can also find a Hand-dipped Corn Dog here, served with some delicious house-made chips.

You can find the full menu for Sleepy Hollow at DisneyWorld.com

