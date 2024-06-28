Sleepy Hollow at the Magic Kingdom Replaces Waffle Sandwiches with New Mickey Waffle Options

A controversial menu change has taken place at the popular Sleepy Hollow restaurant in the Magic Kingdom, seeing the removal of two favorite waffle sandwiches.
What’s Happening:
- Notably, the guest favorite Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich and the Chicken Waffle Sandwich have been removed from Sleepy Hollow’s menu.
- In its place are new Mickey Waffle options, including a Mickey Waffle with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread and Bananas and a Mickey Waffle with Sweet-and-Spicy Maple Chicken.
- Also new to the menu is a Funnel Cake with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread, Bananas, and Whipped Cream.
- Guests can also find a Hand-dipped Corn Dog here, served with some delicious house-made chips.
- You can find the full menu for Sleepy Hollow at DisneyWorld.com.
More Magic Kingdom News:
- “The Princess and the Frog” Cast and Guests React to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on Opening Day
- Beignets and Sweet Potato Fries Bring High Demand to Golden Oak Outpost at the Magic Kingdom
- Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade Now Closed to Make Way for DVC Lounge
- Video: Take a Look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s Finale from the Walt Disney World Railroad
- Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Season Merchandise Arrives at the Emporium
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com