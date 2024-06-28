Sleepy Hollow at the Magic Kingdom Replaces Waffle Sandwiches with New Mickey Waffle Options

A controversial menu change has taken place at the popular Sleepy Hollow restaurant in the Magic Kingdom, seeing the removal of two favorite waffle sandwiches.

What’s Happening:

  • Notably, the guest favorite Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich and the Chicken Waffle Sandwich have been removed from Sleepy Hollow’s menu.
  • In its place are new Mickey Waffle options, including a Mickey Waffle with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread and Bananas and a Mickey Waffle with Sweet-and-Spicy Maple Chicken.
  • Also new to the menu is a Funnel Cake with Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread, Bananas, and Whipped Cream.

  • Guests can also find a Hand-dipped Corn Dog here, served with some delicious house-made chips.

