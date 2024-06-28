Video: Take a Look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s Finale From the Walt Disney World Railroad

Happy grand opening to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! Now that the attraction has opened, we are here to show you a first look at the finale from the Walt Disney World Railroad.
What’s Happening:
- With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially open to the public, walls on the inside of the Walt Disney World Railroad are down, showcasing the brand new finale scene of Magic Kingdom’s latest E-Ticket.
- Formerly providing a view of the Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah scene in Splash Mountain, the WDW Railroad now provides riders with a view of Tiana’s Mardi Gras celebration. Decked with an impressive amount of complex audio animatronics garnished with the new PJ Morton penned track “Special Spice,” the view from the Railroad is nothing short of spectacular.
- Checkout our footage below:
Read More:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com