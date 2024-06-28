Video: Take a Look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s Finale From the Walt Disney World Railroad

Happy grand opening to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! Now that the attraction has opened, we are here to show you a first look at the finale from the Walt Disney World Railroad.

What’s Happening:

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially open to the public, walls on the inside of the Walt Disney World Railroad are down, showcasing the brand new finale scene of Magic Kingdom

Formerly providing a view of the Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah scene in Splash Mountain

Checkout our footage below:

Guests on the Walt Disney World Railroad now get a view at the finale of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! #waltdisneyworld pic.twitter.com/PqtO5lwy81 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 28, 2024

Read More: