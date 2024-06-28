Magic Kingdom Park Map Updated to Include Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Happy opening day to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! The opening of the Magic Kingdom’s newest attraction has brought with it an updated park map that also includes another forthcoming addition.

What’s Happening:

The Magic Kingdom park map has been updated to include an image of the soon-to-be iconic structure of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure on the front.

Inside, the attraction has been added to the list of park attractions, in addition to the forthcoming Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Also now mentioned in the map is the new Smellephants on Parade

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!

