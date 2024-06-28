Frontierland Shootin” Arcade Now Closed To Make Way For DVC Lounge

Just when you thought all the construction walls in this corner of the Magic Kingdom were gone, some new ones have popped up as the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade transforms into a new Disney Vacation Club lounge.

What’s Happening:

A Magic Kingdom classic, the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, is now behind walls as the attraction has closed permanently.

The attraction, an opening day staple at the park, is in the process of being removed to make way for a brand new Disney Vacation Club Members Lounge.

In the new lounge, members will be able to unwind amidst the rustic charm of Frontierland in a new space inspired by the bygone era of exploration and adventure, providing eligible Disney Vacation Club members a cozy and convenient place to trade tales and retreat during their day of play.

The new lounge will be home to a Disney Vacation Club Member Services team and offer comfortable seating areas, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.

This will be the third Member space at Walt Disney World Resort, joining locations inside the glass pyramid of the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT

An opening day attraction at the park, the Frontierland Shootin' Arcade was an attraction that simulates a shootout in Tombstone, Arizona, over Boot Hill in 1850. The gallery includes certain background elements such as a jail, hotel, bank, and a cemetery with infrared targets that trigger special effects and animations.

Allegedly, there were a total of 97 targets in the shooting gallery, which was an additional cost experience at the park for much of its run, but became free-to-play upon reopening after an extended closure caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.