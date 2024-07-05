Photos / Video: Disney Parks “We Came to Play” Presentation at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival

The presence of Disney Parks at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture continued with a stage presentation highlighting some popular experiences with some musical flair.

What’s Happening:

Disney has once again returned to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place this weekend in New Orleans, showcasing the Disney Parks and one of its newest attractions – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Speaking of the new attraction, during the presentation, dancers performed to the tune of Terrance Simien’s rendition of “Gonna Take You There” from the newly released soundtrack

Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

2024 Disney Dreamers Academy DREAMbassador Dara Reneé came out on stage to announce that applications are now open

The presentation concluded with Dara performing “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical.

In attendance in the front row were Walt Disney Imagineers Charita Carter and Bruce Vaughn, amongst other luminaries.