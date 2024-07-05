Photos / Video: Disney Parks “We Came to Play” Presentation at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival

The presence of Disney Parks at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture continued with a stage presentation highlighting some popular experiences with some musical flair.
- Disney has once again returned to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place this weekend in New Orleans, showcasing the Disney Parks and one of its newest attractions – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- Speaking of the new attraction, during the presentation, dancers performed to the tune of Terrance Simien’s rendition of “Gonna Take You There” from the newly released soundtrack.
- Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad and her co-host took attendees on a tour of some of the latest and greatest additions to Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy DREAMbassador Dara Reneé came out on stage to announce that applications are now open for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy.
- The presentation concluded with Dara performing “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical.
- In attendance in the front row were Walt Disney Imagineers Charita Carter and Bruce Vaughn, amongst other luminaries.
- Click here to see more of Disney Parks at the ESSENCE Festival in the form of their “We Came to Play” booth.
