Photos: Disney Parks Returns to the ESSENCE Festival with “We Came to Play” Booth

Disney has once again returned to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place this weekend in New Orleans, showcasing the Disney Parks and one of its newest attractions – Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney’s booth has the theme of “We Came to Play” which features surprise character appearances, fun photo opportunities, giveaways and more. As you can see, the attendees were loving the booth, with quite the crowd checking out all that is on offer.

Photo-ops included a gondola from the Pixar Pal-A-Round at Disney California Adventure, appropriately featuring Joy and Sadness from Inside Out as well as Mrs. Incredible and Woody.

Guests could also pose in front of photo backdrops of the four Walt Disney World park icons.

Disney is also promoting the new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point island destination for the Disney Cruise Line, as well as their most recent ship, the Disney Wish.

But the main focus was of course on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, as Disney’s newest attraction, and one that is steeped in the culture of New Orleans.

Next to a replica of the Tiana’s Foods water tower, attendees could take a picture alongside a faux log from the attraction.

While not available to purchase at the event, plenty of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise was on display. Interestingly, a sign noted that items will arrive on Disney Store later this month and at the Disneyland Resort in "Fall 2024."

Dancers came out amongst the crowd to perform along to China Anne McClain’s version of “Dig a Little Deeper” from Descendants 3.

Tiana even made an appearance on stage to give some advice on achieving your dreams, alongside Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad.

