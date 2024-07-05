Applications For 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Now Open

Those dreaming students wishing to apply (or nominate a student they know) for the special Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World, can do so now as it was announced that the applications are now open.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Walt Disney World Resort was at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture where they announced the opening of applications for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy.

The transformational program, which includes a four-day annual event at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, is designed to broaden career and personal development for a select group of 100 teens (ages 13-19) from Black and underrepresented communities across America.

Students looking to achieve their dreams can apply for the program at the official site, here

The 100 selected students will receive an all-expense-paid trip along with one parent or guardian to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience a combination of inspiration, education and fun at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The impactful Disney program introduces the teens to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.

Students attend in-depth workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams. These workshops introduce the Disney Dreamers to diverse career paths within business, entertainment, and sciences, including career opportunities within The Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney World is seeking potential Dreamers with a winning combination of attributes -strong character, positive attitude and persistence to take advantage of opportunities: Key Attributes Intellectual curiosity – creative and quick-witted Compassion – gives to others who need assistance Courage – overcomes obstacles, brave, spirited, survivor Leadership ability – the go-to-person who pursues ideas with passion Attitude Dreams about the future Positive approach to life Grateful and humble Takes advantage of resources

Potential Dreamers must be between the ages of 13 and 19, living in the United States and be enrolled in high school, grades 9 through 12, when applying. For a complete list of rules, go here