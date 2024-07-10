Photos / Video: Full Performance of the New Country Bear Musical Jamboree + New Lobby Displays

The Country Bears have awoken from their hibernation and we’re getting our first look at the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom.

Two new signs promoting the all-new show can be found in front of Grizzly Hall.

Watch the FULL NEW Country Bear Musical Jamboree:

The lobby area has been updated to include a few new displays, such as Wendell’s camera from the Vacation Hoedown show with some pictures of the bears on vacation and even Henry finally finding that ladder!

Other vintage items from the bear’s previous tours and shows are on display for guests to admire.

Eagle-eyed visitors might spot the set list to the show before they see it, on this napkin from the Hungry Bear Restaurant.

“Sheet music” for the farewell song “Come Again” – which makes a return in the new show.

Trixie and Ernest the Dude once performed in a delightful spoof of Mary Poppins – Beary Poppins!

With little Oscar receiving a new plush of Big Al in the show, his original bear is now on display in the lobby.

Other items from the old show can be found here, such as Ted’s washboard and Fred’s mouth harp.

Original Marc Davis art has been added to the walls in the waiting area, alongside some returning artwork.

The pressed penny machine in the lobby has been updated to feature the bear’s new designs.

Heading into the theater, which aesthetically remains much the same as it always was.

Here’s the full set list for the new show:

“Country Bear Musical Jamboree” – a new original song written for the attraction

“Try Everything” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia”

“Kiss the Girl” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “ The Little Mermaid

“A Whole New World” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Aladdin”

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Walt Disney Studios’ “Mary Poppins”

“Fixer-Upper” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen”

“Remember Me” from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Coco”

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Toy Story”

“Bare Necessities” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Jungle Book”

“Come Again” – an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1971

The Country Bear Musical Jamboree officially opens next Wednesday, July 17th at the Magic Kingdom.