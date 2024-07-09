Video/Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Panel At 2024 ESSENCE Festival

As part of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture last weekend, those in attendance were treated to a special panel celebrating the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World, and coming to Disneyland later this year.

The panel consisted of a family-style conversation with generations of storytellers exploring the inspiring and empowering legacy of Princess Tiana as her story hops from the big screen into the trailblazing new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Moderated by Brooke Harper, the panel features Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), Elizabeth Dampier, and Charita Carter and Carmen Smith from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Fans of Princess Tiana, The Princess and the Frog, and all its beloved characters, can expect a new beginning and chapter for the main character and her family for the new 9-minute attraction. Picking up the story where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen, and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Princess Tiana’s story. The story is set in an old salt mine Princess Tiana purchased and transformed into a thriving business, Tiana’s Foods.