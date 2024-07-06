New Lyric Video Invites Disney Park Fans To Sing Along With New Original Song From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Fans can now sing along with the original song featured in the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure thanks to a special new lyric video shared by Disney Parks.

Disney Parks has shared a new video showcasing the lyrics to the new original song that is featured inside the newest attraction at Walt Disney World

The stylized video features all kinds of iconography and images indicative of the attraction, as well as the 2009 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios on which it is based, The Princess and the Frog .

. Originally revealed during a recent episode of the Walt Disney Imagineering webseries, We Call It Imagineering, “Special Spice” is a brand new song from PJ Morton, the Grammy award winning musician behind much of the new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The episode featured special footage of Morton riding the attraction for the first time while listening to the song, which had many Disney Parks fans ready to listen to the tune well ahead of the opening of the new attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Disney Legend and original voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, recorded vocals for the song that highlights the story and is featured in the finale of the E-Ticket water ride.

“Special Spice” is now streaming on most major audio platforms.

