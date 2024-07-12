Video: Walt Disney World Surprises 2024 Grant Recipients During Special Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Walt Disney World celebrated seven Florida nonprofit organizations and the great work they do in the community by surprising them with a new $500,000 donation as part of the Disney Grants program.
What’s Happening:
- These seven organizations were surprised during a special performance of the Hoop-Dee-Doo-Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
- Each organization thought they were coming to Walt Disney World just for a community development day at the Disney Institute – but they had no idea they would be receiving a Disney Grant!
- The selected organizations have big plans to make positive changes for children in the community.
- Each granted nonprofit will use the funding in unique ways to strengthen Florida’s workforce, provide access to education, pioneer youth development programs and more.
- The seven 2024 Disney Grant Recipients are:
- In the video below, we talk with two recipients of the grants – Dan Jurman, Camp Boggy Creek President & CEO and JoAnn Newman, Orlando Science Center President & CEO – as well as see the moment they all learned the truth!
