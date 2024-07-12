Video: Walt Disney World Surprises 2024 Grant Recipients During Special Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Walt Disney World celebrated seven Florida nonprofit organizations and the great work they do in the community by surprising them with a new $500,000 donation as part of the Disney Grants program.

What’s Happening:

These seven organizations were surprised during a special performance of the Hoop-Dee-Doo-Musical Revue at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

Each organization thought they were coming to Walt Disney World just for a community development day at the Disney Institute – but they had no idea they would be receiving a Disney Grant!

The selected organizations have big plans to make positive changes for children in the community.

Each granted nonprofit will use the funding in unique ways to strengthen Florida’s workforce, provide access to education, pioneer youth development programs and more.