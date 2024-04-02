Disney Shares Closer Look At New Ratatouille Wrap On Walt Disney World Bus

Walt Disney World is giving a bit of a closer look at the wrapping process for one of their 90 new buses in their fleet, this one themed to celebrate Pixar’s Ratatouille.

What’s Happening:

Late last month, Walt Disney World announced

A new video shared by Disney Parks and PlanDisney is showing off one of those new wraps, this one featuring Remy and other characters from the classic Pixar Animation Studios film, Ratatouille.

Guests are already starting to notice the new buses going from place to place at Walt Disney World, and the new wraps are slated to debut in the months ahead.

Other themes announced include designs themed to 101 Dalmatians, Zootopia, Figment, Orange Bird, Chip ‘N Dale and more.

Walt Disney World Bus Service is one of the easiest modes of transportation to spot around property. Thanks to the wonderful cast members driving these iconic buses, traveling from your Disney Resort hotel to your Walt Disney World destination is a snap. Many guests will also be excited about new features like charging stations and updated accessibility for guests in wheelchairs and other mobility devices that will make the boarding process smoother.

Reports also indicate that the new buses will also include wifi accessibility, as well as update interior spaces.

The new buses will be spotted throughout Walt Disney World property. While it is fun to see the new designs, buses rotate their destinations as needed on a day-by-day basis, so unfortunately there is no set way to guarantee that you see or ride aboard a specifically themed bus.

