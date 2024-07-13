Country Bear Musical Jamboree Soundtrack Coming to Streaming Services on July 17th

Alongside the debut of the Country Bear’s all-new Musical Jamboree at the Magic Kingdom, Disney fans will be able to stream their new country versions of Disney songs from home.

What’s Happening:

The complete soundtrack to the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Disney fans will be able to hear country versions of beloved Disney songs such as “The Bare Necessities,” “Try Everything” and “A Whole New World” performed by the bears on the soundtrack.

The soundtrack will be available on popular streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Here’s the full set list for the new show:

“Country Bear Musical Jamboree” – a new original song written for the attraction

“Try Everything” from Zootopia

“Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid

“A Whole New World” from Aladdin

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins

“Fixer-Upper” from Frozen

“Remember Me” from Coco

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Toy Story

“Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book

“Come Again” – an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1971

Click here to see a performance of the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, which opens to everyone next Wednesday, July 17th.