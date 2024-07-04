New “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” Attraction Poster Debuts at Magic Kingdom

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is officially open in Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, and with that comes the arrival of the attraction poster, which is different from the one Disney Parks previously revealed.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened on June 28th, 2024, in Frontierland in Magic Kingdom.

The new poster showcases more characters from the new attraction, including: Louis the Alligator Mayra the Frog Gritty the Rabbit Rufus the Turtle Beau the Opossum Byhalia the Beaver Apollo the Raccoon Timoléon the Otter Lari the Armadillo

The poster’s border also features six fireflies from the attraction, some of which were named in The Princess and the Frog , including Ray’s cousins Randy, Mimi, Beaudreaux, and Pudro.

