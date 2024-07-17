D23 Mem-BEAR Gatherin’ Recap — How the Official Disney Fan Club Celebrated the New Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Anyone that knows me knows my love of Disney Parks history — and the Country Bears are one of the last chapters of Walt’s time. So, I knew that an event celebrating them would be one I had to be at. Luckily, it didn’t disappoint!

Once guests checked in at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they were given their exclusive gifts – a small version of the “album” artwork, a guitar pick with the opening date of July 17th, 2024 on it, along with another beautiful piece of art.

After check-in, guests were free to enjoy the park until the lobby of Grizzly Hall opened for us to explore. But of course, as any good card carrying member of D23, we all headed right over to be some of the first to head in and check out all the new display cases.

These cases, as we would find out a little later, were inspired by the lobby of the attraction in Tokyo Disneyland and used to not only expand the story of the Bears but also give guests something to do other than just enjoying the air conditioning prior to the show.

Once the theater doors opened, we all headed in to get a first look at the refurbished stage and get ready for a trip though the Bear Band history with Steven Vagnini from the Walt Disney Archives and Ken Ricci (Manager, Technical Show Quality, Walt Disney Imagineering and Show Producer, Country Bear Musical Jamboree), plus a little help from Kevin Kern (Regional Archivist for the Walt Disney Archives).

I have had the opportunity to see a few presentations from Steven in the past, but this one really was one of the most interesting because, even though the Country Bear Jamboree was one of three original opening day attractions at the Magic Kingdom, not a lot has been put out there about it. Steven and Ken really did just make the time fly by but still has left me wanting more history on the amazing attraction in both its old and new form.

As for the show itself, I have to say I loved it! I have been a Bears fan since I was a kid and saw them in Disneyland. It always had such great humor and made me want to learn the silly songs they sang. When it was announced the show was getting updated, I had worries just like everyone else. But here are the 3 things I have said to friends that have already judged the show without seeing it. 1) There were two options really going forward: a new bear show or no bear show. 2) We, Country Bear Jamboree fans, only knew the songs from the original show from seeing the original show. This new show welcomes guests with a new song but will keep guests who, in the past might have wondered if the questionable songs of the past might have been a fever dream, entertained and singing along to Disney Classics that everyone will know. And 3) It is just pure Disney fun!

Now, I will leave you with one of my favorite pieces of Bears trivia I have learned: In the new show, there are three pieces of audio from the original show. 1) Buff’s whistle that was used to open the original show is reused at the end of Earnest’s set. 2) Little Oscar’s squeak from his teddy bear Myer that was used when the Five Bear Rugs are coming off the stage is reused in his new Big Al plush (that needs to be made) again as the stage is being pulled back. 3) Big Al’s curtain crash that was used in the previous shows makes its return at the end of his rendition of “Remember Me.”

Now that is all folks, if you want to make sure you can get into some of these amazing events head over to D23 The Official Disney Fan Club and join