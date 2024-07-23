RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has already taken over our summer shopping list with their exciting San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) line up spread over three awesome booths. But SDCC is still a few days away and the super high-grade Americana brand is dropping new Star Wars looks today that celebrate the entire franchise as well as 25 years of The Phantom Menace.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Now this is podracing! Our pals at RSVLTS are back with their largest and most comprehensive RSVLTS & Breakfast Balls (RSVLTS golf lifestyle line of apparel) collaboration collection ever released, and we’re loving all of it. Of course the patterns aren’t just limited to the super comfy Breakfast Balls signature All-Day polo material. No, no, the OG KUNUFLEX™ button downs are part of the line up too and select items will be available in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizing.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Downs & Hats

"Maul Markings" – classic women

– "Rebel Rides" – classic women

– “A Hard Day’s Node” – classic women

– “Metal Heads” – classic women

“Art of Wars” – classic women

– “The Golden One” – classic women

“The Menace” – Roper, classic

KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts retails for $70; $35 for hats.

Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos

"Clone Meme" – classic

– "Jedi Stripes" – classic

– “Maul Markings” – classic

– “Battle for the Senate” – classic

All-Day polo retail for $70

Golf Club Accessories

Driver & fairway covers retail for $60

Golf Ball Markers

Ball markers retail for $15.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

