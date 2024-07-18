Get Ready for Back to School Season With All Your Disney Must Haves

Back-to-school season is right around the corner, and students are getting ready for a brand new school year. Disney has all the must-haves to start the year right, including backpacks, stationery, apparel, and more.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for back-to-school season with all your favorite Disney-inspired school essentials.

You’ll find great products from Disney Store and Loungefly.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Store:

Frozen Backpack | Disney Store

$29.99

Frozen Lunch Box | Disney Store

$19.99

Frozen Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Disney Store

$19.99

Frozen Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

$24.99

Star Wars Backpack | Disney Store

$29.99

Star Wars Lunch Box | Disney Store

$19.99

Star Wars Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Disney Store

$19.99

Millennium Falcon Zip-Up Stationery Kit; Star Wars | Disney Store

$24.99

Minnie Mouse Backpack | Disney Store

$29.99

Minnie Mouse Lunch Box | Disney Store

$19.99

Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Water Bottle | Disney Store

$19.99

Minnie Mouse Zip-Up Stationery Kit | Disney Store

$24.99

Spider-Man High-Top Sneakers for Kids | Disney Store

$24.99

Sally T-Shirt for Girls – The Nightmare Before Christmas | Disney Store

$19.99

Minnie Mouse Dress for Girls | Disney Store

$34.99

Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

$49.99

Loungefly:

Buy Toy Story Movie Collab Toy Box Stationery Spiral Tab Journal at Loungefly.

$15.00

Buy Spider-Verse Miles Morales Suit Nylon Full-Size Backpack at Loungefly.

$50.00

Buy Toy Story Alien Claw Machine Stationery Mini Backpack Pencil Case at Loungefly.

$25.00

Buy Up 15th Anniversary Adventure Book Lunchbox Stationery Journal at Loungefly.

$25.00