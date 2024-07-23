Star Wars Doorables Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with 5 Event-Exclusive Figures and New Releases on Display

Just Play is heading to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in 2024 with some new and exclusive Star Wars Doorables, available in the Lucasfilm Pavilion (Booth 2913-A). Collectors will have the chance to walk away with up to 5 event-exclusive figures, with several other new releases available for purchase. The booth will also offer a Multi-Peek of the upcoming second series of collectible figures. Take a look at the exciting new Star Wars Doorables fans will soon be able to collect.

Available at SDCC 2024

STAR WARS SDCC DOORABLES GALAXY PEEK ($20) – EVENT EXCLUSIVE

Discover an out-of-this-world collection that includes daily exclusive mini figures inspired by beloved STAR WARS stories.

Each capsule contains 5 figures, including 4 from Series 1, and a limited-edition (400 of each) Comic-Con figure. The release schedule is as follows: Thursday – Gold stormtrooper figure Friday – Shimmery Darth Vader figure Saturday – Red stormtrooper figure Sunday – Pearlized stormtrooper figure

24 lucky attendees will find an ultra-exclusive Galactic Darth Vader (sans helmet) figures in their capsule.

All STAR WARS SDCC Doorables Galaxy Peeks come in an iridescent Death Star-inspired capsule that doubles as a display.

STAR WARS DOORABLES EWOK VILLAGE COLLECTION PEEK ($20)

Discover 8 mini figures inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI.

This imaginative Peek gives fans the ultimate unboxing experience with unique, never-before-seen STAR WARS Doorables mini figures.

Find 4 flocked, fuzzy mini figures inspired by Ewoks, including Wicket and Logray, as well as mini figures inspired by a scout trooper, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and a transparent-blue Force Spirit Yoda.

STAR WARS DOORABLES WIDESCREEN MOVIE MOMENTS ($15)

Set the scene for iconic moments, because behind every door, a surprise is in store with STAR WARS Doorables Widescreen Movie Moments.

Peel the outer layer of the package to reveal a 2-sided collectible card. Save it to use as a backdrop for the diorama. Peel the second layer to reveal 1 of 6 possible scenes from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN

Relive exciting moments – like Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and Chewbacca trapped in the trash compactor, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Each Widescreen Movie Moment scene comes with 3 STAR WARS mini figures – each with stylized detailing and glittery eyes.

Stack dioramas together to create larger displays. Mini figures can be removed for play and display.

Upcoming Star Wars Doorables on Display at SDCC

STAR WARS DOORABLES GALAXY PEEK SERIES 2

Discover an out-of-this-world 4 from a collection of 25 mini figures inspired by iconic STAR WARS movies and shows chronologically spanning STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE through STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Chase after rare and ultra-rare mini figures inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka, Queen Amidala, Cad Bane, and more.

The unique Death Star-inspired capsule doubles as a display.

Ages 5+, SRP $9.99, available in October at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

STAR WARS DOORABLES DARK SIDE COLLECTION PEEK

Discover 8 exclusive figures inspired by STAR WARS villains.

This imaginative Peek gives fans the ultimate unboxing experience with unique STAR WARS Doorables collectible figures from STAR WARS REBELS, STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI, STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, and STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

Inside the package that doubles as a display, find mini figures inspired by Grand Admiral Thrawn, Reva Sevander, Maul, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Count Dooku, General Grievous, and Kylo Ren.

Ages 5+, SRP $24.99. Available to preorder at Amazon

STAR WARS DOORABLES JEDI VS. SITH 2-PACK

Fans can now recreate the epic battle scene from STAR WARS: THE RETURN OF THE JEDI in Doorables style.

This imaginative package doubles as a light-up display that puts fans in the center of the action.

Exclusive Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader mini figures shimmer with a silver metallic finish.

Place the Jedi and Sith Lord mini figures in the diorama. Press the button beneath the figures to activate red and blue LED lights that cause Lightsabers to glow. This display’s special effect lighting is sure to earn a place of honor in any fans’ collection of STAR WARS toys.

Ages 5+, SRP $14.99. Available for preorder at Amazon

STAR WARS DOORABLES PHANTOM MENACE COLLECTION PEEK

Discover an out-of-this-world collection of 8 exclusive mini figures inspired by STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE.

Inside the blind bag-inspired package, find mini figures of Jar Jar Binks, a battle droid, Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Anakin Skywalker in his podracing suit, Darth Maul, and Mace Windu.

Ages 5+, SRP $19.97 at Walmart.

STAR WARS DOORABLES HOLOGRAM COLLECTOR SET

This themed collector tin package contains 5 exclusive glow-in-the-dark mini figures artfully designed as holoprojector images.

Find Leia Organa from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, Luke Skywalker from STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, Yoda from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, Obi-Wan Kenobi from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, and Darth Vader from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK.

This imaginative tin doubles as a display. Choose a mini figure to place in the center of the projector. Enjoy the hologram effect as translucent mini figures catch the light – appearing as if communicating from a galaxy far, far away.

Ages 5+, SRP $14.99 at Target

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)