Hasbro's "The Mandalorian" Incinerator Stormtrooper Voice Changing Helmet Available for Preorder on Entertainment Earth

The new product from Star Wars and Hasbro is available to preorder now. Let’s take a look at the new item.

What’s Happening:

  • Entertainment Earth has launched preorders for the new Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian Incinerator Stormtrooper Electronic Voice-Changer Helmet Prop Replica.
  • The new product from Hasbro will allow you to recreate the most intense moments from The Mandalorian with the movie-accurate, full sized, highly detailed helmet.
  • With the touch of a button, the replica will transform your voice making you sound like a Galactic Empire soldier.
  • The new helmet is recommended for ages 8 and up. It also requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.
  • The $104.99 Stormtrooper accessory is expected to be delivered in October. You can preorder the replica here.

