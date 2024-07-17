Hasbro’s “The Mandalorian” Incinerator Stormtrooper Voice Changing Helmet Available for Preorder on Entertainment Earth

The new product from Star Wars and Hasbro is available to preorder now. Let’s take a look at the new item.

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Earth The Mandalorian

The new product from Hasbro will allow you to recreate the most intense moments from The Mandalorian with the movie-accurate, full sized, highly detailed helmet.

with the movie-accurate, full sized, highly detailed helmet. With the touch of a button, the replica will transform your voice making you sound like a Galactic Empire soldier.

The new helmet is recommended for ages 8 and up. It also requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.

The $104.99 Stormtrooper accessory is expected to be delivered in October. You can preorder the replica here

Read More: