It’s been 10 years since Star Wars: Rebels first debuted and while we’re all for a milestone anniversary, Funko is taking things in a different direction with their Entertainment Earth exclusive Zeb Orrelios Pop! figure. Instead of focusing on his animated storylines, this new collectible is inspired by Zeb’s live-action appearance in season 3 of The Mandalorian!

Fans of Rebels and The Mandalorian will want to make some room in their Star Wars collection for a new Pop! figure featuring the one and only Zeb Orrelios! The hulking Lasat is bold and tough, but he’s got the biggest heart when it comes to his friends.

Funko is spotlighting the character as he appears in season 3 of The Mandalorian. Zeb is dressed in a blue flight suit and white vest emblazoned with a silver Rebellion logo on the chest. He’s standing on a black dais that has a “Star Wars” nameplate on the front.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Zeb Orrelios Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #716 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Fans will find this Zeb Orrelios Funko Pop! available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $14.99 and is expected to ship in July 2024.

More from the Rebels Cast:

Not that anyone is counting, but I believe other than Kanan Jarrus, the main cast of Star Wars: Rebels has been realized in live-action. Zeb clearly was part of The Mandalorian , while Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger met up with Ahsoka Tano (and Grand Admiral Thrawn!) in Star Wars: Ahsoka .

has been realized in live-action. Zeb clearly was part of , while Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger met up with Ahsoka Tano (and Grand Admiral Thrawn!) in To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Rebels , the voice cast gathered at C2E2

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!