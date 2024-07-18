Unbox and Preview New Star Wars Imperial Praetorian Guard Collectible Figure from Sideshow Collectibles

A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at a new Imperial Praetorian Guard collectible figure.

Inspired by the hit series The Mandalorian , the Imperial Praetorian Guard 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure

, the This highly articulated figure comes with a variety of hands, allowing for a wide range of dynamic pose options.

Accessories include a heavy blade, two blades which can be combined to form a double blade, and the guard's signature chain whip which has embedded wire for posing.

You can join the waitlist for the Imperial Praetorian Guard 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure now at Sideshow.com

