Unbox and Preview New Star Wars Imperial Praetorian Guard Collectible Figure from Sideshow Collectibles

A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at a new Imperial Praetorian Guard collectible figure.
What’s Happening:
- Inspired by the hit series The Mandalorian, the Imperial Praetorian Guard 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features carefully crafted armor in a sleek, glossy red finish.
- This highly articulated figure comes with a variety of hands, allowing for a wide range of dynamic pose options.
- Accessories include a heavy blade, two blades which can be combined to form a double blade, and the guard's signature chain whip which has embedded wire for posing.
- You can join the waitlist for the Imperial Praetorian Guard 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure now at Sideshow.com.
