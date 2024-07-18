New “Ewoks” Comic Series Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of “Caravan of Courage”

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars film Caravan of Courage, a new Ewoks series from Marvel Comics is coming this October.

What’s Happening:

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Ewoks’ continued adventures beyond the Star Wars films in The Ewok Adventure .

films in . Also known as Caravan of Courage , the film followed up on the popularity of the adorable—but formidable—creatures who secured the Rebellion’s victory during the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi .

, the film followed up on the popularity of the adorable—but formidable—creatures who secured the Rebellion’s victory during the Battle of Endor in . To celebrate the anniversary and the Ewok’s mighty legacy, they’ll star in a new 4-issue limited comic series this October—Star Wars: Ewoks.

Star Wars: Ewoks will be written by Marvel superstar Steve Orlando ( Scarlet Witch ) and drawn by acclaimed artists Álvaro López ( Extreme Venomverse ) and Laura Braga ( Star Wars: The High Republic ).

will be written by Marvel superstar Steve Orlando ( ) and drawn by acclaimed artists Álvaro López ( ) and Laura Braga ( ). The series will take place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi as the Ewoks must once again stand against a caravan of carnage to save their home! Fans can expect new insights into Ewok culture, the return of friendly faces like Wicket, and the introduction of all-new Ewok heroes!

as the Ewoks must once again stand against a caravan of carnage to save their home! Fans can expect new insights into Ewok culture, the return of friendly faces like Wicket, and the introduction of all-new Ewok heroes! A team of Imperial-led bounty hunters and scavengers arrive on the Forest Moon of Endor searching for a secret cache of Imperial weaponry! Are they prepared to face off against the battle-ready Ewoks who took down so many of their ranks? Who is the mysterious new warrior Ewok returning to Bright Tree village, and what is their connection to Wicket W. Warrick?

Check out a trio of covers for Star Wars: Ewoks #1 and don’t miss this exciting never-before-told Star Wars chapter this October.

