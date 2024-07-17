“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Releases Second Season Trailer

The young jedis in the galaxy are returning for more adventures.

What’s Happening:

The second season trailer for Star Wars : Young Jedi Adventures has been released.

has been released. These new stories will continue to follow the younglings as they continue to train and embark on fantastical missions across the galaxy.

Set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech RO-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks… Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut new episodes on both Disney Jr. and Disney+

