Kids and Parents Can Celebrate Summer With Tons of New and Festive Programming on Disney Jr.

Disney Jr. is celebrating summer by inviting kids and parents everywhere to join in and play along with some of their favorite characters and stories throughout the season.

Throughout July and August, Disney Jr. will debut new episodes of hit series, some extended-length specials, and new short-form content. A new, special Disney Jr. Let’s Play custom bus will also be traveling through New York and Los Angeles on select dates throughout the summer.

New Specials Include:

Pupstruction “The Petsburg Music Festival” Special

The Pup Crew is excited to perform at the Petsburg Bowl, but the big show is almost ruined when Bobby thinks he's not invited and sets out to steal everyone's instruments. Premieres July 17 at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; same day on Disney+

Firebuds “The Camp Fire!” Special

The Firebuds must battle a forest fire while attending a family summer camp in a special full 22-minute episode. Premieres July 24 at 7:55 p.m. EDT on Disney Jr.; same day on Disney+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Happy Campers” Special

On a camping trip with Funny (voiced by Harvey Guillén), the gang must help restore Orion the Hunter and other constellations when they accidentally knock them out of the sky. Premieres July 29 at 7:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; July 31 on Disney+

New Episodes Include:

SuperKitties “Wacky Weather / Kittydale Racers”

Lab Rat creates wacky weather that threatens to ruin the Pawesome Picnic. When the Kittydale Race gets sabotaged, Bitsy stops racing to help the SuperKitties save the day. Premieres July 26 at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends “Go Dino-Webs Go / Ghost in the Museum”

With the help of Reptil, Team Spidey gets new dino powers to defeat Gobby's Dino-Mech. Team Spidey must stop a ghost that's stealing from the museum. Premieres August 2 at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; August 23 on Disney+

Disney Jr.’s Ariel “The Singing Dolphin / The Happy Patty Clap”

Ariel and her friends can’t find a role for Delfino the dolphin (voiced by Ron Funches) in their band. When Ayanna is unable to compete in the Clap Game competition, Ariel steps in so that Alanna can still participate. Premieres August 9 at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel

New Short-Form Series Entries include:

Bluey Minisodes

The new Bluey Minisodes will continue airing in rotation on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel. The Minisodes, which premiered July 3, highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

Disney Animals: Under the Sea with Ariel

From tiny seahorses to giant whale sharks – the ocean is home to many different and fin-teresting animals. Join Ariel and Fernie from Disney Jr.’s Ariel as they introduce viewers to some of their ocean friends in Disney Animals: Under the Sea with Ariel. The new short “Turtles” premieres July 15 at 7:55 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr. and on Disney Jr. YouTube; Additional shorts will debut Mondays throughout July and August.

Disney Jr. Play Break

Disney Jr. will debut a brand-new Disney Jr. Play Break short themed around its popular series “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” that encourages kids to get up and get active with fun-filled activities. Premieres July 15 on Disney Jr. YouTube; July 27 at 1:05 p.m. EDT on Disney Jr.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie

Season 2 of the hit short-form series features Minnie and Daisy as they open Camp Minnie and go on outdoor adventures. Premieres July 27 at 7:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; July 31 on Disney+

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures

Join the SuperKitties as they show off their cat-tastic gadgets, super hero skills and kitty kindness in these treat-sized shorts. Premieres August 7 on Disney Jr. YouTube, 8:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr.; next day on Disney+

Me & Mickey – (Season 3 Premiere)

Season 3 of the popular Me & Mickey vlog-style shorts is entitled “Happy Campers” and features Mickey speaking to preschoolers about various camping activities.

Premieres August 19 at 8:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr., later in the day on Disney Channel; Sept 13 on Disney+

Me & Winnie the Pooh – “Making Music with Winnie the Pooh” – (Season 2 Premiere)

Come along to the Hundred Acre Wood and play a song with Pooh Bear, Tigger and Rabbit. Premieres August 20 on Disney Jr. YouTube, 7:55 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr. and later in the day on Disney Channel; next day on Disney+ (4 eps)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – “Tigger and Kanga and the Music Player” – (Season 2 Premiere)

Pooh Bear brings a boombox to his playdate with Piglet and Kanga so they can have a dance party. Premieres August 20th on Disney Jr. YouTube, 8:25 a.m. EDT on Disney Jr. and later in the day on Disney Channel; next day on Disney+

