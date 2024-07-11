D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Announces Experiences Coming to Show Floor

This year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set to include a wide variety of interactive show floor experiences.

Alongside a variety of celebrity appearances and panels at this year’s event, D23 has also announced a variety of experiences that will be available for convention goers to enjoy. Imagineering: Behind the Dreams, Disney Experiences: This peek at the past and glimpse of the future will immerse fans in the world of Imagineering. From models and prototypes, to presentations and guests, fans will be able to see what’s to come from Disney’s parks, resorts, cruise ships, and more. Walt Disney Archives Presents: “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show”: The Archives always pull out all the stops for D23, this year being no exception. Their exhibit this year will highlight over 20 vehicles from the Archives’ collection. Pixar Animation Studios & Walt Disney Animation Studios Pavilion: Both animation powerhouses will present a must-see animation experience at D23. Signings, giveaway, photo opportunities and more will have fans wanting to frequent the pavilion. ESPN – Showcasing College Football in the Mighty Marvel Manner: The college football playoffs will be the center of ESPN’s pavilion, honoring the rich history of the sport through the lens of Marvel artwork. The Magic of Disney on Broadway: Celebrating 30 years, Disney On Broadway will be showcasing live demonstrations, a collection of costumes and props from their productions, and multiple stars to bring their characters to life on stage. Lightstorm: An Avatar immersive experience will take over the show floor, with its own Bioluminescent Forest and Na’vi culture. Lucasfilm Ltd.: ILM StageCraft will be the focus at this pavilion, along with an immense look behind the scenes at multiple Lucasfilm properties. Marvel Studios’ TVA Walkthrough Experience : This walkthrough experience will bring fans right into the middle of the Time Variance Authority with a glimpse at what lies ahead in the MCU’s timeline. Disney+ : Themed environments and multiple surprises will fill the pavilion, including the ability to step into the worlds of various Disney+ stories. The Hulu Experience: Immersive activations and shareable moments will be available for fans to enjoy, including the Arconia from Only Murders in the Building and moments from Animayhem and The Kardashians . The National Geographic Hexadome Experience: In this one-of-a-kind 360-degree immersive audio visual experience, fans will be transported around the globe (and beyond). Good Morning America Anchor Desk: Fan Photo Opportunity: Fans will be able to sit behind the iconic desk for a newsworthy photo op. Abbott Elementary Presents – A.V.A. Fest: Inspired by fan-favorite episodes from ABC Freeform Disney Jr. Let’s Play!: Character meet and greets, dance parties, photo moments, and more will take place at Disney Jr. play park. Disney Channel Wand ID: Grab the famous wand and tell everyone how “You’re watching Disney Channel!” at this special photo spot. Descendants: The Rise of Red : The newest entry into the Descendants franchise will let fans explore multiple rooms in Red’s castle to join the villain kids themselves. FX : The Bear restaurant, a Shōgun garden, and an American Horror Story Wax House will all fill the pavilion, allowing fans to enter the worlds of FX’s most popular series. World of Disney – The Product Experience: This expansive and reimagined shopping destination will be home to many interactive experiences, alongside must-have Disney essentials, for fans of all-ages to enjoy. Show Floor Sponsors & Licensees: Many other brands will be on hand to show off their own bits of magic throughout the show floor, including RSVLTS, Lionel Trains, THQ, Pandora, AT&T, and more. The Great Pin Pursuit: Select pavilions on the show floor will allow D23 goers to collect commemorative pins as they traverse the convention. Starting lanyards will be available at the Disney+ and Hulu pavilions.

All these offerings (and more!) will be available to experience at D23 from August 9th – 11th.

