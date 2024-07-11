Full Schedule Unveiled for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

With the event kicking off in just under a month, the full schedule for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has been released. Let’s take a look at the full lineup divided by date and location.

Friday, August 9th

Honda Center:

7:00 p.m. – Disney Entertainment Showcase

Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide.

Premiere Stage:

11:00 a.m. – Music of Marvel Studios

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios’ iconic scores and needle drops with composers Michael Giacchino, Christophe Beck, and Laura Karpman, songwriters Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, and music executives Dave Jordan and Justine von Winterfeldt.

1:30 p.m. – 30 Years of Toy Story

Celebrate 30 Years of Toy Story with filmmakers and Pixar Legends as they reflect on the making of the groundbreaking classic nearly 30 years ago and share never-before-heard anecdotes about how the historic film came to be.

3:45 p.m. – Bringing the Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks

Team members from Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios discuss bringing the worlds of Disney Animation to life in Disney parks around the world, including such projects as World of Frozen (Hong Kong Disneyland Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Magic Kingdom

6:30 p.m. – Disney Princess – The Concert

Be our guest for a magical evening celebrating the music of Disney Princesses, heroes, and (yes!) villains, performed by Disney Broadway and animation stars, as Disney Princess – The Concert returns to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Walt Disney Archives Stage:

10:45 a.m. – So How Do You Direct Animation, Anyway?

Live action directing is easy to picture, but this panel, featuring directors of some of your favorite Disney and Pixar animated films, will review the oft misunderstood craft of animation directing and the many challenges that come with the role.

12:45 p.m. – The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective

Join the Walt Disney Archives for a fabulous look back on the last 70 years of The Muppets, but mostly Miss Piggy! Let’s dive into the Muppet vaults to uncover nostalgic artifacts along with how we preserve this collection today!

2:45 p.m. – Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Journey Through Latin America

Join a panel of Disney historians for a look back on the impact of Disney’s Latin America research trips during the 1940s, followed by a glimpse at how those journeys continue to inspire contemporary Disney artists!

5:00 p.m. – Making A Goofy Movie: The Road to Lake Destiny

The creatives behind the A Goofy Movie phenomenon reunite, reminisce, and share clips from a new documentary about the incredible origin story of this beloved cult classic.

Backlot Stage:

10:15 a.m. – Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators

Join Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the masterminds behind the beloved animated show Phineas and Ferb, as they look back at the creation and legacy of this pop culture phenomenon. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, and get ready to laugh!

12:15 p.m. – Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – The Return of a Beloved Classic

Wield the paintbrush once more in Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed out this fall! Join Disney Games, Epic Mickey Creative Director Warren Spector, and more special guests for a conversation that delves into how this beloved classic adventure came to life.

2:15 p.m. – Disneyland Foods – Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow

Thanks to Walt Disney himself, dining has always been an essential part of the Disneyland experience! Join the Disneyland Resort

4:15 p.m. – Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game: Past, Present, Future – Presented by Ravensburger

Join Ryan Miller (Disney Lorcana senior brand manager and co-designer) and friends from the Disney Lorcana team as they explore the past, present, and future of Disney Lorcana TCG. Expect behind-the-scenes looks, sneak peeks, and exciting announcements of things to come!

6:15 p.m. – Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum

Get a first look into Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum, a new book that chronicles the legacy of the legendary American artist, storyteller, filmmaker, and entrepreneur through iconic objects that represent his remarkable life and career. For the first time, explore more than 125 of Walt's most treasured objects—some never-before-seen by the public—from The Walt Disney Family Museum and the Disney family archives. This visually stunning book explores Disney's celebrated life through artifacts that depict the multiple facets of his personality: family man, entertainment and animation pioneer, technological innovator, and visionary.

Hyperion Stage:

10:30 a.m. – The Costuming Artistry Behind Disney Experiences

Join Disney Live Entertainment costume designers as they share the design inspiration, creative process, and up-close details behind costumes worn at Disneyland, Walt Disney World Disney Cruise Line

12:30 p.m. – National Geographic’s Extreme Adventures

Hear from some of National Geographic’s most extreme adventurers, from climbers to base jumpers and photographers of the wild, on what drives them to the literal edge of the adventure space to make incredible discoveries and document one-of-a-kind feats.

2:00 p.m. – National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life LIVE

Join insect experts and enthusiasts for a live show and tell of insects featured in National Geographic’s show A Real Bug’s Life, narrated by Awkwafina, with its second season coming soon.

3:30 p.m. – The Pioneering Women of Disney Animation

The Walt Disney Animation Research Library shines a much-deserved light on some of the women behind your favorite Disney Animation classics, with a look at their artwork and other creative contributions.

5:15 p.m. – From Book to Screen: How Best-Selling Novels Become Hit TV Series and Films

Disney+

Select Times – Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion!

Pixar & Walt Disney Animation Studios:

10:00 a.m. – Pixar Ball Giveaway

10:30 a.m. – Signing: Disney Legend Mark Henn

11:30 a.m. – Live Demonstration by Disney Animation’s Ink & Paint Team

11:30 a.m. – Walt Disney Animation Studios Exclusive Pennant (Plus Special Item)

12:30 p.m. – Signing: Disney Animation Director Ron Clements

1:00 p.m. – Intros and Outros – The Art of Walt Disney Animation Studios Title Cards

3:30 p.m. Signing: Elemental Director Peter Sohn

4:00 p.m. – Live Demonstration by Disney Animation’s Ink & Paint Team

4:30 p.m. – Pixar Ball Giveaway

6:00 p.m. – Walt Disney Animation Studios Exclusive Pennant (Plus Special Item)

Show Floor Hall B:

10:00 a.m., 12:00, 2:00, 4:00 p.m. – Experience ILM StageCraft

Talent Central:

10:45 a.m. – Renowned Disney Artist/Former Imagineer Eric Robison Signing Art Prints

11:45 a.m. – Actor Daniel Logan, Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett

12:00 p.m. – Imagineer Greg Pro, Principle Concept Designer, Singing Fine Art Prints

12:15 p.m. – Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Creators of Phineas and Ferb

1:15 p.m. – Renowned Disney Artist/Former Imagineer Eric Robison Signing Art Prints

1:30 p.m. – Marvel Artist Brian Crosby, Signing a Poster of his Artwork

1:45 p.m. – Imagineer Jeremy Fulton, Senior Graphic Designer, Singing Fine Art Prints

2:30 p.m. – Grab a Photo with National Geographic’s Bertie Gregory & Mariana van Zeller

2:45 p.m. – Leonard Maltin & Jessie Maltin, Film Historians and Disney Fans

3:15 p.m. – Imagineer Greg Pro, Principle Concept Designer, Singing Fine Art Prints

3:30 p.m. – Legendary Pixar Writer-Director Andrew Stanton Signing Toy Story Artwork

4:00 p.m. – Walt Disney Animation Studios Director Ron Clements

4:30 p.m. – Walt Disney Archives’ Kevin M. Kern & Mike Buckhoff Book Signing

4:45 p.m. – Imagineer Jeremy Fulton, Senior Graphic Designer, Singing Fine Art Prints

5:15 p.m. – Disney Legend Martha Blanding & Tim O’Day, Signing Their New Book

5:45 p.m. – Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis, Signing His New Book

6:00 p.m. – Team Members from Lorcana Signing Opportunity

Live at World of Disney: The Product Experience

10:00 a.m. – Meet the Artist: Ashley Taylor

12:00 p.m. – Meet the Artist: Stacey Aoyama

2:00 p.m. – Meet the Artist: Alex-Riegert-Waters

4:00 p.m. – Book Signing with Pam Brandon

Saturday, August 10th

Honda Center:

7:00 p.m. – Disney Experiences Showcase

Join us on Saturday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Honda Center for an immersive celebration of Disney Experiences around the world. Accompanied by a special lineup of musical numbers, surprise appearances, and a few familiar faces, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro will host this exciting showcase, woven together by the theme of music. Throughout the show, fans can expect updates on new and highly anticipated projects across Disney Experiences, along with new ways for generations of fans to connect with their favorite Disney stories.

Premiere Stage:

10:00 a.m. – D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest

Join host Nina West and a panel of celebrity judges to see what happens when the worlds of fandom and fashion collide with the worlds of Disney in a dazzling array of cosplay creations at The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest!

12:45 p.m. – Marvel Animation Sneak Peek

See what’s coming next to Disney+ from Marvel Animation, with special guests and first looks at hotly anticipated series including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Eyes of Wakanda, future seasons of What If…?, X-Men ’97

3:15 p.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Join the cast and creative team of the Disney+ Original series for a conversation about their epic season one journey and what they’re looking forward to as they embark on their next adventure—season two!

5:30 p.m. – The Animation Greats + Bob’s Burgers, Futurama and The Simpsons Presented by Hulu Animayhem

Four of the most influential creators in animation; Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane, Mike Judge and Loren Bouchard come together for a conversation you won’t want to miss. Then, the teams behind Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, and The Simpsons take the stage to entertain with clips, conversation, and fan Q&A

Walt Disney Archives Stage:

10:15 a.m. – A Beautiful Tomorrow – Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair

Explore the 60-year legacy of the 1964–1965 New York World’s Fair through a hosted panel about its groundbreaking technologies, grand partnerships, and resonance across pop culture—the spirit of the Fair is as relevant today as the day it premiered!

12:30 p.m. – Directing Disney

Join Pete Docter, chief creative officer of Pixar, and author Don Peri for a conversation on Pete's new book, Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt's Animated Films, accompanied by never-before-seen images offering a look back in time.

2:30 p.m. – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine

Look back at 50 years of Wolverine with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski & writer Jason Aaron as they dive into the legacy of Marvel’s most popular mutant (and what’s next!). PLUS: an exclusive giveaway while supplies last, and a sneak peek at what’s in store for Marvel’s 85th anniversary!

4:30 p.m. – Stay Tuned: You’re Watching Disney Channel

Join beloved Disney Channel stars on the Walt Disney Archive Stage for a look at some of the iconic series and movies that have created generations of fans. Stay tuned for laughs, fun, and moments you won’t want to miss!

6:30 p.m. – Magic Journeys: Memories of the Sherman Brothers

Gregg and Jeff Sherman, sons of composers Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman, sit down with some of Richard’s longtime friends for stories from the songwriting duo’s incredible musical legacy; insights into their unique relationship; and rare footage of Richard’s many delightful performances.

Backlot Stage:

10:15 a.m. – Grey’s Anatomy: 20th Celebration

Celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Grey’s Anatomy—the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history. From gripping surgeries to unforgettable characters, join the staff of Grey Sloan as they reflect on 20 seasons of storytelling.

12:15 p.m. – Abbott Elementary: Class is in Session!

Step into the world of Abbott Elementary to explore the comedic brilliance that defines this award-winning sitcom. The cast will break down their portrayals of the relatable struggles faced by educators and dissect what makes Abbott standout TV.

2:15 p.m. – Exploring New Parts of the Mind: Behind the Design of Inside Out 2 + a Dreamy Surprise!

Join Inside Out 2 production designer Jason Deamer as he gives an in-depth look at designing the new emotions joining Headquarters as Riley enters teenagehood. And stick around for a special dreamy sneak peek of an upcoming Pixar series!

4:15 p.m. – Once Upon a Costume: Fashion and Design in Disney Animation Films

Disney Animation costume designers and the Disney Animation Research Library show how historical and contemporary fashion design has inspired some of the most iconic costumes in animated films—and even reveal a few designs that didn't make the cut.

6:15 p.m. – Pixar’s Win or Lose Watch Party!

Be one of the first up to bat to watch two full episodes of Pixar’s first-ever original series, Win or Lose! Filmmakers Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates, and David Lally will kick off the party and join the audience after the screening for a Q&A. Go Pickles!

Hyperion Stage:

10:00 a.m. – Unusual Artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library

From plaster models of Motunui to doodles on napkins, see how Disney Animation artists use unusual tools and techniques to bring animated stories to life—and how the Walt Disney Animation Research Library preserves these unique production pieces.

11:45 p.m. – The Road to Cherry Tree Lane – Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins

Join Grammy Award-winning producer and Disney music historian Randy Thornton as he shares how Walt's daughters Diane and Sharon, Davy Crockett, Disneyland/Vista Records, and Annette Funicello were all crucial intersections on “The Road to Cherry Tree Lane ” and Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins.

1:30 p.m. – National Geographic Photographers: Getting the Shot

Iconic Nat Geo Photographers discuss their careers, upcoming assignments, wildest and proudest moments, and their personal tips and tricks on how they capture their famous shots.

3:15 p.m. – National Geographic Investigates

Listen to Emmy Award-nominated investigative reporter Mariana van Zeller discuss her hit series Trafficked and subjects and experts from the Stanford Prison Experiment and Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown ruminate on the popularity of true crime investigation and the art of balancing the stories with the subjects and the situations they lived or live in.

4:45 p.m. – Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Screening

Blast off for a hilarious outer-space adventure with a screening of the animated comedy Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, introduced by the talented creative team—including creators/executive producers Chris and Shane Houghton.

Disney+

Select Times – Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion!

Pixar & Walt Disney Animation Studios:

9:30 a.m. – Signing: Elio Filmmakers

11:00 a.m. – Signing: Moana 2 Filmmakers

12:00 p.m. – Conversation with Moana 2 Filmmakers

12:00 p.m. – Walt Disney Animation Studios Exclusive Pennant (Plus Special Item)

1:00 p.m. – Signing: Voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho

2:00 p.m. – Conversation with the Voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho

2:00 p.m. – Pixar Ball Giveaway

2:30 p.m. – Signing: Pixar’s 2026 Filmmakers

4:00 p.m. – Signing: Zootopia 2 Director/Writer Jared Bush and Producer Yvett Merino

5:00 p.m. – Conversation with Zootopia 2 Filmmakers

5:00 p.m. – Pixar Ball Giveaway

5:30 p.m. – Signing: Toy Story 5 Filmmakers

6:30 p.m. – Walt Disney Animation Studios Exclusive Pennant (Plus Special Item)

Show Floor Hall B:

10:00 a.m., 12:00, 2:00 p.m. – Experience ILM StageCraft

Talent Central:

10:00 a.m. – Disney Legend Mark Henn, Walt Disney Animation Studios Director & Animator

10:15 a.m. – Pixar Artist, Director & Voice Actor Peter Sohn, Signing Art from Elemental

10:30 a.m. – Cast Members from Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires Photo Op

11:15 a.m. – Renowned Disney Artist/Former Imagineer Eric Robison Signing Art Prints

11:30 a.m. – Cast Members from Descendants: The Rise of Red Photo Op

11:45 a.m. – Imagineer Allie Wong, Graphic Designer, Signing Fine Art Prints

12:30 p.m. – Cast Members from Percy Jackson and the Olympians Photo Op

1:00 p.m. – Cast Members from Raven’s Home Photo Op

1:30 p.m. – Cast Members and Producers from Bob’s Burgers

2:00 p.m. – Animation Artists Lorelay Bové, Brittney Lee, & Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay

2:15 p.m. – Cast Members from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Photo Op

2:45 p.m. – Cast Members and Producers from Futurama

3:15 p.m. – Former President of Walt Disney Imagineering Bob Weis, Signing His New Book

3:30 p.m. – Imagineer Allie Wong, Graphic Designer, Signing Fine Art Prints

4:00 p.m. – Cast Members and Producers from The Simpsons

4:30 p.m. – Marvel Comics’ C.B. Cebulski, Jason Aaron & Humberto Ramos – Signing Op

4:45 p.m. – Walt Disney Archives’ Becky Cline & Steven Vagini Book Signing

5:45 p.m. – Artists from Lorcana Signing Opportunity

6:00 p.m. – Leonard Maltin & Jessie Maltin, Film Historians and Disney Fans

Live at World of Disney: The Product Experience

10:00 a.m. – Book Signing with Anika Noni Rose

1:00 p.m. – Book Signing with Martha Blanding and Tim O’Day

3:00 p.m. – Book Signing with Pete Docter and Don Peri

4:30 p.m. – Meet the Artists: Jess Fuchs & Steve Thompson

Sunday, August 11th

Honda Center:

5:00 p.m. – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Since 1987, the Disney Legends Awards program has honored gifted individuals for the significant impact they’ve had on the Disney legacy. We’ll be honoring the 2024 class of Disney Legends on Sunday, August 11, at 5 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Premiere Stage:

10:00 a.m. – Disney Princess: Creating Tiana’s World

Join Anika Noni Rose (voice of Tiana), Tiana series director Joyce Sherrí, and creative executive Carmen Smith for an inspiring conversation as we peek into all the ways Tiana’s iconic story and vibrant world continue to be brought to life.

12:15 p.m – Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman

From Mary Poppins to Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

2:45 p.m. – Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio

Take a trip behind the scenes with Disney Character Voices and join us in the studio for live recording sessions with your favorite Disney characters! (Who knows, you may even get the chance to voice a character yourself!)

5:00 p.m. – Simulcast: 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Walt Disney Archives Stage:

9:45 a.m. – Disney Legends in Conversation

Listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers.

11:45 a.m. – Dream Chasing: Four Decades with Walt Disney Imagineering

Join Leslie Iwerks, Bob Weis, and Wendy Lefkon for an intimate conversation spanning four decades of creating Imagineering projects from Anaheim to Paris, Tokyo to Shanghai. Audiences will be inspired to believe any dream worth doing is worth chasing.

1:45 p.m. – Donald Duck’s 95th Quacktacular

We’re celebrating 90 years of Donald Duck with special screenings, never-before-seen art from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, the Disney Animation artists who bring him to life, and even the voice of the duck himself!

3:45 p.m. – Magic After Dark – The Story of Disney’s Nighttime Spectaculars

Fireworks above the castle became an iconic “kiss goodnight” at Disneyland, and every Disney park has filled the night with light, music, water, and fire. Join Disney’s nighttime magicians to hear the stories behind your favorite after-dark shows.

5:30 p.m. – Charles Phoenix’s Big Retro Disneyland Slide Show

A pop culture time travel tour to the early days of Disneyland, from the backstories and glories of the classic and long-gone attractions of Main Street U.S.A., Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, the original Tomorrowland, and the all-new Tomorrowland in 1967.

Backlot Stage:

10:00 a.m. – Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Development

Marvel Studios visual development concept artists will walk fans through what visual development is, how it translates onto the screen, and what goes into designing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

12:00 p.m. – TBA Panel (Disney Entertainment)

2:00 p.m. – 60 Years of Disney Ambassadors – The Stories You’ve Never Heard

Take a trip down memory lane with Disney Ambassadors who’ve been a part of the 60-year legacy started by Walt Disney, as they share favorite moments ranging from unforgettable to unforeseeable!

4:00 p.m. – Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If…? – An Immersive Story

Hear from key creators of What If…? – An Immersive Story about how they brought the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story to life on Apple Vision Pro. A first-of-its-kind collaboration between Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive, learn about how this story puts you in the center of an interactive story that’s connected to the What If…? series.

6:00 p.m. – Down the Rabbit Hole – The Disney You Didn’t Know

Join Disney archivists and authors Kevin M. Kern and Steven Vagnini for a journey down the rabbit hole as they uncover astonishing Disney discoveries, connections, and little-known facts that will change everything—well, at least some things—you thought you knew about the Disney universe!

Hyperion Stage:

10:15 a.m. – Inside the Walt Disney Studios: A Cinemagical History

Join historian Jim Fanning as he takes a magical look at the history of the Walt Disney Studios’ famous backlot, soundstages and more!

12:15 p.m. – National Geographic’s OceanXplorers

From executive producer James Cameron, meet the experts who are taking ocean science to new depths and making waves onboard the OceanXplorer—the most advanced exploration, research, and media vessel ever built.

1:45 p.m. – National Geographic’s QUEENS of S.T.E.A.M.

Back by popular demand, join this reimagined panel of women who are the reigning Queens in their respective fields and fronting some of Nat Geo’s most popular natural history franchises and stories such as Sharkfest, the Secrets of… series, and Queens.

3:30 p.m. – Restoring Disney Animation Classics

Director of Restoration Kevin Schaeffer and Disney Animation artists Eric Goldberg and Michael Giamo will delve into the history of Disney's preservation program, showcase before-and-after clips, and share how classic films are brought back to life.

5:15 p.m. – Sounds Delightful with Stacia Martin

An entertaining trip across the decades via vintage Disney vinyl recordings from her extensive personal collection, including forgotten favorites, rare promotional and production tracks, and never-before-heard musical moments from Walt Disney's own 'journey down the Yellow Brick Road.'

Disney+

Select Times – Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion!

Pixar & Walt Disney Animation Studios:

9:30 a.m. – Pixar Ball Giveaway

10:00 a.m. – Behind the Scenes of Disney Animation’s Once Upon a Studio

11:00 a.m. – Signing: Dream Productions Filmmakers

12:00 p.m. – Signing: Once Upon a Studio Directors and Eric Goldberg

2:00 p.m. – Pixar Ball Giveaway

2:30 p.m. – Signing: Win or Lose Filmmakers

3:00 p.m. – Keep Moving Forward – Disney Animation in Space

4:00, 5:30 p.m. – Walt Disney Animation Studios Exclusive Pennant (Plus Special Item)

Show Floor Hall B:

10:00 a.m., 12:00, 2:00 p.m. – Experience ILM StageCraft

Talent Central:

10:00 a.m. – Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter, Signing Artwork Celebrating Up

10:15 a.m. – Renowned Disney Artist/Former Imagineer Eric Robison Signing Art Prints

10:30 a.m. – The 2024-2025 Disney Ambassadors from Around the World

11:15 a.m. – Imagineer Laura West, Lead Concept Designer, Signing Fine Art Prints

11:30 a.m. – Actor Daniel Logan, Star Wars’ Young Boba Fett

12:00 p.m. – Imagineers Amy Young & Stephanie Jazmines, Singing Fine Art Prints

12:30 p.m. – Disney Legend Tom Nabbe, Walt’s Tom Sawyer

1:00 p.m. – Renowned Disney Artist/Former Imagineer Eric Robison Signing Art Prints

1:30 p.m. – Once Upon a Studio Filmmakers Trent Correy, Dan Abraham & Eric Goldberg

1:45 p.m. – Ashley Eckstein & Sunny Chanel, Signing Copies of Their New Book

2:15 p.m. – Imagineer Laura West, Lead Concept Designer, Signing Fine Art Prints

2:45 p.m. – Disney On Broadway’s Michael James Scott, Aladdin’s Genie

3:15 p.m. – Imagineers Amy Young & Stephanie Jazmines, Singing Fine Art Prints

3:30 p.m. – Disney Historian & Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, Signing The Imagineering Story

3:30 p.m. – Voice of Donald Duck, Tony Anselmo

4:30 p.m. – Illustrator Bret Iwan & Author Ryan March, Signing Copies of Their New Book

4:45 p.m. – Artists from Lorcana Signing Opportunity

Live at World of Disney: The Product Experience

1:45 p.m. – Book Signing with Bob Weis