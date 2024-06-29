“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” Stars Taye Diggs and Mykal-Michelle Harris Attend Special Event Celebrating the Series Premiere

Stars of Disney Jr.’s Ariel, Taye Diggs and Mykal-Michelle Harris, recently attended a special event celebrating the launch of the new series.

What’s Happening:

Taye Diggs (voice of King Triton) and Mykal-Michelle Harris (voice of Ariel) attended "Disney Jr.’s Ariel Seaside Celebration” event alongside members of local New York community organizations at The Battery Conservancy in New York City on Friday, June 28th.

"Disney Jr.’s Ariel Seaside Celebration” included Caribbean-inspired music and dance parties, interactive activities and a special debut appearance by Ariel, who will be featured in the upcoming “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” national tour kicking off this fall.