Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force Set

Hasbro Pulse’s Marvel Legends Series is set to expand with a new Jean Grey and Phoenix Force set, now available to pre-order.

What’s Happening:

  • Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force!
  • This collectible Jean Grey figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comic book series.
  • 6-inch scale (15 cm) Marvel figures are fully articulated with a poseable head, arms, and legs.
  • The action figure set comes with a non-articulated Phoenix Force piece with flame design – plus 6 accessories, including a flame-inspired base that both the Jean Grey and Phoenix Force pieces can be displayed on.
  • The figure is now available to pre-order for $49.99 at HasbroPulse.com.

