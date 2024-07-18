Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force Set

Hasbro Pulse’s Marvel Legends Series is set to expand with a new Jean Grey and Phoenix Force set, now available to pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force!

This collectible Jean Grey figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comic book series.

comic book series. 6-inch scale (15 cm) Marvel figures are fully articulated with a poseable head, arms, and legs.

The action figure set comes with a non-articulated Phoenix Force piece with flame design – plus 6 accessories, including a flame-inspired base that both the Jean Grey and Phoenix Force pieces can be displayed on.

The figure is now available to pre-order for $49.99 at HasbroPulse.com

