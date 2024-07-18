Hasbro Pulse Reveals New Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force Set

Hasbro Pulse’s Marvel Legends Series is set to expand with a new Jean Grey and Phoenix Force set, now available to pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Jean Grey and Phoenix Force!
- This collectible Jean Grey figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men comic book series.
- 6-inch scale (15 cm) Marvel figures are fully articulated with a poseable head, arms, and legs.
- The action figure set comes with a non-articulated Phoenix Force piece with flame design – plus 6 accessories, including a flame-inspired base that both the Jean Grey and Phoenix Force pieces can be displayed on.
- The figure is now available to pre-order for $49.99 at HasbroPulse.com.
