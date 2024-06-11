Hasbro Announces New Collection of Star Wars Collectibles from Disney+ Series

Hasbro has released a new selection of action figures from Star Wars Disney+ series.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the release of The Acolyte and Ahsoka on Disney+, Hasbro has released a line of collectible action figures featuring characters from the new series.
- Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Osha Aniseya – 3.75-inch scale – $16.99 Retail – Available Fall 2024
- Star Wars: The Black Series – Mae (Assassin) – 6-inch – $27.99 Retail – Available Fall 2024 (Lights Up!) – Pre-Order starts July 25th at 10am ET on Walmart’s website
- Star Wars: The Black Series – Ezra Bridger – 6-inch – $27.99 Retail – Available Fall 2024 (Lights Up!) – Pre-Order starts June 12th at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse and other fan channels
- Star Wars: The Black Series – Osha Anuseya (Holocomm) – 6-inch – $27.99 Retail – Available Fall 2024 (Lights Up!) – Pre-Order starts June 12th at 1pm ET on Hasbro Pulse (Disney Store pre-order at a later date)
- Star Wars: The Black Series – Osha Aniseya – 6-inch – $24.99 Retail – Available Fall 2024 – Pre-Order starts June 12th at 1pm ET on Amazon, Hasbro Pulse, and other major retailers
- Star Wars: The Black Series – Shin Hati (Arcana) – 6-inch – $24.99 Retail – Available October 2024 – Pre-Order starts July 5th at 9am ET on Target’s website
- Star Wars: The Retro Collection – The Acolyte Multipack – 3.75-inch – $59.99 Retail – Available Fall 2024
